LAWRENCE — The 2022 Eartha Dengler History Award was given to Yadira Betances Muldoon of Methuen at a ceremony June 16 at the Cardinal Shoe Mill building.
The award is named for the founder of the Lawrence History Center, and honors local leaders with an interest in the history of the city.
The award itself is a photograph of the St. Mary of the Assumption church rose stained glass window, Muldoon’s parish church in Lawrence. Photographer Bob Lussier captured the image which is printed on a metal plate.
One of those attending the event was retired Lawrence High School teacher and former head of the English Department Dr. William Campagnone, who surprised Betances Muldoon with his presence.
As a former staff member of The Eagle-Tribune, Betances Muldoon was part of the team that helped the paper win the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Reporting. The staff won for its detailed, well-crafted stories and photos on the accidental drowning of four boys in the Merrimack River.
