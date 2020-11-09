Detective Lt. E.J. Foulds of the North Andover Police Department was startled by an “unusual” rattling sound in his kitchen Sunday morning, particularly from his refrigerator.
“I was just in the kitchen – my wife and I – and I didn’t feel rattling, but I could hear something rattling in the kitchen and it was an unusual sound so we were looking around, figuring out what it was,” Foulds said.
“It lasted for about 20 seconds and all of a sudden it just stopped,” he added. “Then, later on when I was off to the hardware store, I heard on the radio that there was an earthquake.”
What Foulds heard was a 3.6 magnitude earthquake that struck the coastal town of Dartmouth at 9:10 a.m., shaking southern New England along with part of the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire.
Residents of Andover, North Andover, Haverhill, Methuen, and Manchester and Nashua, New Hampshire, were among thousands of people who reported feeling the quake, according to the U.S. Geographical Survey, a government agency that tracks earthquakes.
“The epicenter was just on the north coast of Buzzards Bay, and so far, we have 20,000 people that have gone to our website to tell us they have felt the earthquake,” said Paul Caruso, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake — which occurred five miles underground and affected five states — reached its farthest Massachusetts point in Westfield.
The quake also struck Connecticut, traveling as far as Milton. It was felt throughout Rhode Island, and as far south as Long Island Sound in New York.
Caruso said the earthquake originated about 6.8 miles south of Bliss Corner in Dartmouth.
The USGS revised the magnitude of the earthquake from 4.0 to 3.6.
Caruso said although the quake wasn’t strong enough to do more than crack concrete, aftershocks from a quake of this magnitude might be felt in the coming weeks. He added that earthquakes in the area are not infrequent.
“Since 1973, we have recorded 26 earthquakes within 50 miles of the epicenter of this earthquake,” he said.