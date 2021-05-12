METHUEN — Work on the East End Fire Station is nearly done, after a driver last year drove into the side of the building, causing $158,300 worth of damage.
Fire Chief Tim Sheehy said Tuesday that an "elderly gentleman pulled in to turn around and crashed into the brick wall last August."
He said the driver -- a man in his 90s -- was fine but that the wall had to be completely rebuilt. He added that there was "some back and forth with the insurance company but we were finally able to get it fixed."
Mayor Neil Perry said the man "thought he was in reverse and plowed into the building."
The man's insurance paid for about 85% of the repairs, leaving the city with a bill of about $24,000.
Perry said the city not only had to rebuild the wall, but also upgrade it so it met with modern building codes, which increased the final cost.
Perry said the age of the building was a factor in the damage and that he has proposed construction of a new public safety complex as part of his five-year capital improvement plan, or CIP.
Sheehy said it is a 100-year-old building. He said the other side of the building facing Swan Street was rebuilt after it was hit by a vehicle several years ago.