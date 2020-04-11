METHUEN — Hundreds of cars converged on the mall at the Loop Saturday afternoon to catch a glimpse of the Easter Bunny.
The drive-and-wave event, organized by the city of Methuen and The Loop, also featured several other characters including Olaf the Snowman, Peppa Pig, Loopy the Dog and Chase from PAW Patrol. Most of the vehicles, of course, had young children, but quite a few were occupied only by adults.
While they could not have their pictures taken with the Easter Bunny or the other characters — a sign told them to stay in their vehicles — the event drew droves of people.
Police Chief Joseph Solomon, overseeing traffic control, estimated 500 cars had visited the site.
"At least they're not going to miss all of Easter," Solomon said.
"People need this," said Mayor Neil Perry, who along with Solomon, fire Chief Timothy Sheehy, Recreation Director William Pare and others wished the visitors a happy Easter.