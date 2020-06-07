Massachusetts restaurants, retail shops, child care facilities and hotels got the green light Saturday to emerge from their government-induced slumbers beginning on Monday, though every business that reopens will have to follow mandatory safety regulations and industry-specific guidelines for keeping workers and customers safe as the highly-contagious coronavirus continues to circulate.
Gov. Charlie Baker said over the weekend that the public health data the state uses to track the COVID-19 pandemic has been trending in the right direction and that the virus has receded enough to allow another measured step toward what used to be normal. As of Saturday, Massachusetts had seen 103,132, confirmed cases of COVID-19, and likely many more, and had lost 7,289 people to the virus.
“This terrible virus and the terrible toll that it takes will be with us until there are medical breakthroughs with respect to treatments or vaccines. But thanks to your hard work and your sacrifices, we’re bringing the fight to the virus. So we’re moving forward and Massachusetts is continuing to reopen,” the governor said, commending residents for practicing social distancing and covering their faces in public.
Not all of the Phase 2 businesses will be allowed to reopen Monday, however. Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy said the phase will have two “steps” to it, the first of which will begin Monday and the second of which will be allowed to start at a point “determined based on continued improvements in public health metrics,” the secretary said.
Here’s what can resume starting Monday:
* in-store retail, with occupancy limits;
* outdoor dining at restaurants;
* child care centers and day camps;
* hotels and other lodgings;
* warehouses and distribution centers;
* youth and adult amateur sports;
* house cleaning, photography, window washing and other personal services that do not require close contact;
* funeral homes;
* outdoor recreation at pools, playgrounds and driving ranges;
* and professional sports team practices.
Health care providers can resume in-person elective, non-urgent procedures and services, including office visits, dental visits and vision care, though elective cosmetic procedures and in-person day programs will remain prohibited until Phase 3.
Later in Phase 2 indoor dining at restaurants and personal services that require close contact, like nail salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlors and body piercing, personal training, massage therapy, hair removal, and hair replacement or scalp treatments, can resume business.
Though the state’s reopening plan calls for the limit on gathering size to be “determined based on trends,” an executive order Baker signed Saturday did not increase the 10-person limit on gatherings indoors or in enclosed outdoor spaces.
While business will begin to reopen and consumers will have greater freedom, the governor and others on Saturday cautioned that things will be a little unusual as employers, workers and customers all get used to the safety measures required to be in place.
“In a world where COVID-19 exists, everything looks little different. We’re asking people to follow new safety protocols, to change how they interact with customers, to stagger work schedules and to work remotely,” Baker said. He added, “Since the middle of March, we’ve asked a lot of everybody here in the commonwealth — every family, every business, every employer, every government agency, every individual — to get to this point, but so far we’ve made tremendous progress. We’ve been successful in bending the curve on COVID-19 and the metrics reflect that.”
Since mid-April, the seven-day average of the positive COVID-19 test rate is down 82 percent, the three-day average of hospitalized patients is down 55 percent and the number of hospitals still relying on their COVID-19 surge capacity is down 76 percent, Baker said.
“We are clearly on the path to beat the virus. But as I said earlier, until there are medical breakthroughs, we have to continue to take the fight and play our part in fighting the virus. COVID-19 is still very much with us and it’s incredibly contagious, and in some cases, merciless to those that are affected by it,” Baker said. “And while we should all feel a certain sense of relief and progress with respect to the start of Phase 2, we should also keep in mind that we have a way to go to get to what we would call the permanent new normal.”
Indeed, bars, movie theaters, entertainment venues, gyms, museums and casinos remained closed and will stay that way for at least three more weeks. The four-phase reopening plan Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito detailed last month requires a minimum of three weeks between phases, meaning the absolute earliest possible date that Massachusetts could move into Phase 3 is Monday, June 29.
Baker, who has been relatively quick on the take-up as businesses and services have returned (he got a haircut in the first few days barber shops were reopened and recently took advantage of new outdoor visitation regulations to see his father in a long-term care facility), said Saturday that he might dine al fresco next week.
Asked if he plans to take First Lady Lauren Baker out for an outdoor dinner, the governor said, “Maybe. We’ll see what happens.”