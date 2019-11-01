METHUEN — The city's concerns about Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, did not disappear with the warm weather.
Due to daylight savings time and Methuen remaining at critical risk for EEE, all outdoor events and public school sports practices and games on city property will have a hard end time of 5 p.m. from Nov. 4 until the first hard frost, according to a statement from city officials Friday.
Although cold temperatures settled over the region last weekend, there has not been a hard frost — a period of at least four consecutive hours of temperatures below 28 degrees — which the Department of Public Health advises must happen in order to kill remaining mosquitoes.
“Thank you to the residents for their patience during the critical risk period for EEE, my priority is the health and welfare of the residents of Methuen. We will continue to monitor the temperatures closely for any change in this schedule,” Mayor James Jajuga said.
Methuen Public Schools will distribute to families and students a revised schedule of athletic, band and other outdoor events.
Jajuga urges all residents to follow these tips on how residents can protect themselves from mosquito bites: Be aware of peak mosquito hours from dusk to dawn, consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during the evening or early morning, and take steps to avoid being bitten by moving indoors, covering up or wearing repellent.
Experts say repellent should contain DEET, permethrin, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus. DEET products should not be used on infants under two months and should be used in concentrations of 30% or less on older children.
Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under three. Permethrin products are intended for use on items such as clothing, shoes, bed nets and camping gear and should not be applied directly to skin.
Small home modifications can also help deter mosquitoes from lingering where there are people.
Drain standing water where mosquitoes lay their eggs. Limit the number of places around mosquitoes to breed by either draining or getting rid of items that hold water. Also empty any unused flowerpots and wading pools and change water in birdbaths frequently.
Install or repair window and door screens, as some mosquitoes try to get indoors.