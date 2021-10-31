METHUEN — Election Day on Tuesday has voters casting ballots for mayor, councilor-at-large, east, west and central district councilors, among other offices, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Mayor Neil Perry is running unopposed for his second, two-year term. Iincumbent councilors Steve Saba, Eunice Zeigler, Joel Faretra and James McCarty face no opposition in their East and Central district races.
In the councilor-at-large race, voters will elect three from the ballot, which includes incumbent David “D.J.” Beauregard, former councilor and School Committee member Joyce Campagnone, incumbent Nicholas DiZoglio and incumbent Jessica Finocchiaro.
West District Voters will choose two from incumbents Mike Simard and Allison Saffie and challenger Michael Downs, a former Methuen High School principal.
Six School Committee candidates will be elected Tuesday. The candidates are incumbents Ryan DiZoglio, Susan Nicholson, Jana Zanni Pesce and Louann Santos, along with challengers Rachael Banks and Laurie Keegan.
Two Methuen representatives for Greater Lawrence Technical School Committee will be chosen on Election Day, with retired GLTS auto body instructor Thomas Hatem appearing on the ballot alongside incumbents Francisco Surillo and Anngybel Moreta.
Nancy Marcoux is the sole candidate on the ballot for a Methuen Housing Authority seat, though Nancy Reardon, 25 Mystic St., is seeking the available second seat through a write-in campaign. Reardon said her address must be written on the ballot in order for her vote to count.
Marybeth Donovan-Grassi and Christine Touma-Conway are both running for seats on the Nevins Memorial Library Board of Trustees. Voters will elect two on Tuesday.
Residents are also being asked to decide if — five years after voting down the legalization of marijuana in Methuen on a statewide ballot question in 2016 — cannabis should be allowed in the community.
The ballot question reads as follows: “Should the City of Methuen enact local legislation allowing the cultivation, transportation, and sale of marijuana/cannabis for all purposes presently deemed legal in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, including, without limitation, adult recreational use, within the City of Methuen.” Voters are asked to vote ‘yes’ or ‘no.’
In the 2016 election, 11,050 Methuen voters voted to legalize marijuana, while 11,869 did not support the ballot measure, a difference of 819 votes.
To locate your polling place, visit WhereDoIVoteMA.com.