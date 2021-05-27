METHUEN — Tis the season to run for office.
Most of the incumbent City Councilors, and at least two School Committee members, pulled nomination papers Wednesday to run for reelection in November.
May 26 marked the first day candidates could take out nomination papers from the City Clerk's office, and there was nearly a stampede to see who would get them first.
East District Councilor Eunice Zeigler said she was the first one to get her papers. As a district councilor, she needs 50 signatures of voters from her district.
She was followed shortly thereafter by At-large Councilors Jessica Finocchiaro, D.J. Beauregard and Nicholas DiZoglio. At-large councilors need 150 signatures from across the city.
Also taking out papers Wednesday were Central District Councilor James McCarty and West End Councilor Allison Saffie.
For School Committee, incumbents LouAnn Santos and Jana Zanni-Pesce both took out nomination papers, according to the City Clerk's office.
Council Chairman Steve Saba he would also be running for reelection to his seat in the East District, while Central District Councilor Joel Faretra indicated Thursday he also plans on pulling papers for another term.
West District Councilor Mike Simard has not pulled papers and would not comment on whether he would be running for reelection.
Mayor Neil Perry said he would pull papers Thursday, with an eye on another two years in the top office.
"I haven't finished what I started," he said. "I laid a foundation of integrity and accountability. I want to finish what the pandemic delayed, then I'll sail off into the yonder."
His immediate goal is to approve next year's budget, with hearings starting next week on the 2022 spending plan. He also wants to push for more business expansion in the city, hire a new police chief, conduct an audit of the Department of Public Works, and finish negotiations with eight different unions representing city and school workers.
"Last year, revenues were cut back significantly," he said. "Now it's time to move forward."
East District Councilor Saba, who had been rumored to be considering a run for mayor, said Thursday he would be pulling papers for his current seat.
"It's not my intention to run for mayor," he said, adding that he wants to continue the work of the council, hiring quality people to important positions in the city, continuing oversight of the city budget, and "setting an example to the rest of the council to stay focused on our job."
Zeigler, running for her third and final term — the City Charter only allows councilors to run for three, two-year terms — said she "thoroughly enjoys" her work on the council, adding, "there's a lot left to be done."
She said she was particularly proud of her work on Methuen Day, now going into its fourth year and scheduled for Oct. 2.
"It's a way for us to come together, enjoy arts and culture, support local businesses and connecting," she said. "I am going into my third term with the goal of getting people connected with resources and helping encourage pride in our community."
At-large Councilor Beauregard said the council and mayor have worked well together, despite the pandemic, "to root out corruption in the top ranks of the Police Department."
He added, "I think we've made quite a bit of progress, but we still have a ton of work to do on behalf of residents. We need to keep moving the city forward."
Central District Councilor McCarty, also entering his third and final term, said his first three years in office were marked by turmoil, with $4 million missing from the School Department budget and superior police officers seeking "millions of dollars in bonus money."
"It took us three years to dig out, now things are running smoothly in Methuen," he said, adding that he was excited about the prospect of $40 million in COVID-19 relief money coming to city coffers. "That is something that is almost unimaginable. It's been exciting since the beginning and I'm not done yet."
Faretra, the other Central District Councilor, said the council and mayor "have started the job of turning the city around but we are nowhere near done. I am looking forward to ending corruption, bringing business to the city and enhancing the community."
At-large Councilor DiZoglio, who announced several weeks ago that he intended on running again, said he has already started meeting with residents as he prepares running for his second term.
"I've been doing Zoom meetings with constituents and different groups in the city," he said. DiZoglio served two terms on the School Committee.
Councilors Finicchiaro and Saffie could not be reached for comment Thursday.