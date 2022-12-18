ANDOVER — On Friday, students at High Plain Elementary got to show off both their culinary and business skills with Snack Shack. Every week, students get a chance to make food, and then sell it later at the Snack Shack to teachers, according to a press release from the school.
The program incorporates reading, writing and math, and helps kids improve their social and life skills. The kids participating were part of the Excel program — a program for students with complex learning profiles.
Peer mentors were also there to help the students with problem solving.
