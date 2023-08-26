LAWRENCE — Students don’t arrive until Monday, but 2,000 teachers and staff kicked off the school year with an Opening Day celebration Friday at Lawrence High School.
A central theme for the celebration and the school year will be elevating students’ voices “ensuring they’re active participants in their own learning and that they have agency to inform their school experience,” according to a statement from the Lawrence Public Schools released by spokesman Christopher Markuns.
The district recently celebrated another educator pathway launch, with 20 LPS paraprofessionals and five Class of 2023 LHS graduates beginning their journey to becoming LPS teachers.
“This launch was with UMass-Lowell, and we also have partnerships with Regis, Northern Essex and Merrimack College aimed at making it easier and more affordable for staff to advance their education, professional licensure and careers. This is part of our ongoing work to develop, recruit and retain a teaching corps and staff that is reflective of our community, which remains a priority this year,” Markuns said.
Two major K-8 school construction projects at the Oliver and Leahy schools will continue this school year. Openings of the new schools are expected for the 2025-26 school year, officials said.
Leahy students will attend classes this year in the North Common Educational Complex, which is the former Lawrence High School across from the city’s public library, at 58 Lawrence St.
Officials also said there’s great leadership stability this year with 29 of 32 principals returning.
The three new principals starting are: Longtime LPS principal Cheryl Merz is now principal at the Breen School (prek-K); 11-year LPS counselor, dean and assistant principal and LHS graduate Carlos Cordero is now principal of RISE Academy; and LPS is welcoming longtime state educator and principal Kevin Tracey to the district as new principal at the Bruce School (grades 3 through 8).
The first day of school for grades K through 12 is this Monday, Aug. 28, and pre-kindergarten students will start Tuesday, Sept. 5.
