AMESBURY — The Elm Street reconstruction project remains on schedule but culvert work will force a two-week road closure near the intersection of Route 110 beginning Monday.
The state project runs along a 1.46 mile stretch of Elm Street from downtown to the corner of Route 110.
Traffic was detoured from Elm Street near the entrance of the Carriagetown Marketplace, east and west, in January.
According to communications director Caitlin Thayer, workers will return to the intersection of Route 110 and Elm Street to perform culvert work beginning Monday, May 24.
"The whole road will be closed down, 24/7 for up to two weeks beginning Monday," Thayer said. "You won't be able to get from Route 110 and into the Hampton Inn Amesbury, the Amesbury Animal Hospital, Amesbury Dental Associates or the Carriagetown Marketplace from Elm Street. You will have to come in through another direction."
Only local Elm Street traffic will be allowed through after Rocky Hill Road while Carriagetown Marketplace customers will be able to enter off Route 110.
Thayer noted that the $11.4 million project got underway just as the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns began in March of 2020 but it remains on track to meet its November 2022 deadline.
She said paving work has been completed on Elm Street from Oak Street to the I-495 overpass.
"That will have the base and intermediate coats down and they will start to work on sidewalks in that section as well," Thayer said. "After that, I would expect that they would do full depth excavation from the 495 overpass to Route 110, which is the third section of the project."