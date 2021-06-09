LAWRENCE — When the pandemic struck last year, students across the city were forced to quarantine, most transitioned to remote learning, and the world seemed to come to a halt.
But the coronavirus crisis didn’t stop 17-year-old Elvin Rosa — just ask his friends at the Lawrence Boys and Girls Club. In fact, COVID-19 gave the Lawrence teen even more of a reason to get busy.
Rosa, who graduated from Central Catholic High School last Friday, was recently named the club’s Youth of the Year for his dedication to community service and the city as a whole.
“He’s a great all-around kid. The type of kid that at 9 or 10, you knew was going to be our Youth of the Year, that he was going to make something of himself and do big things in his life,” explained Amanda Hinchcliffe, the club’s director of program services and one of the staff members who had a hand in naming Rosa for the honor.
Normally high school students must go through an application process to be eligible for the honor, Hinchcliffe said. However, due to COVID the process was revised and staff members made a decision without the traditional applications, essays and panel reviews.
“This year in particular, every staff member knew it was Elvin. He’s a special one,” Hinchcliffe said of Rosa, who went on from the Lawrence club to receive statewide honors as a Top 3 Youth of the Year finalist.
As Rosa explains, the award and ‘attaboys’ from his peers are nice, but it’s the one-on-one connections he makes with people that mean the most.
“I’ve been dreaming of that moment and having this opportunity since I was 8. It means a lot to me because I’ve done a lot for the Boys and Girls Club and especially the Aquatics (division),” said Rosa, who is captain of the swim team at both the club and at Central Catholic. “But I (give back) just because I love to see people smile. Going to the soup kitchen (at Lazarus House) and seeing people smile is my favorite, because I know they have a meal for the day and I know I made an impact on someone’s life.”
Rosa started coming to the club at an early age, and one particular moment five years ago sparked his commitment to community service, he said. He has gone on to complete 835 service hours.
As a member of both the Torch and Keystone clubs — character and leadership groups — Rosa did an outreach project to assist the homeless in an area near the Boys and Girls Club when he was in seventh grade.
“One of the things I did was get supplies for the homeless and went under a bridge and brought pizza to them with my mom and Amanda (Hinchcliffe),” Rosa said.
“They showed us the ways they got warm with candles. We went to each tent and they all hugged me," he added. "They’re human. And that’s something I stress (being) Youth of the Year (to younger members): that we’re all human and deserve respect. We should all be accepting and have open arms.”
Rosa also participates in the Marist Mentor program, a partnership between the club and Central Catholic through which he works with 11-year-old Rafdy Castillo.
According to Hinchcliffe, Marist Mentors are Central Catholic students who, pre-pandemic, would come to the Water Street location to tutor and play afterschool sports with children who attend the club. The program has been put on hold during COVID-19, but will resume once mentors can meet in person with their mentees, she said.
Rosa said he still keeps in touch with his mentor, Anya Housianitis, who founded the program as a Central Catholic student 10 years ago when Rosa was 7-years-old.
“Our relationship is like no other,” Rosa said. “I went to her (high school and college) graduations and we just went on a road trip together. She helped me look at colleges. I can’t imagine if she was matched with someone else. She’s like my older sister.”
After attending Lawrence Public Schools, Rosa moved on to Central Catholic for high school and oversaw the Marist Mentors program before graduating Friday.
His time at the club and as a Marist Mentor was even the subject of his college essay for Boston University, he said.
A near-drowning experience at age 7 in the club’s pool made him stand up to bullying and develop a love for the water.
“I wasn’t a strong swimmer and my friend wanted to swim,” he remembered. “I wanted to look cool, especially because I had a friend. I jumped in and instead of him asking if I was OK, he started laughing at me. It was then that I realized, ‘What was I doing with this kid? I could be doing so much more.’”
In the wake of the incident, Rosa said, he started to take lessons and two years later joined the club's swim team.
“Instead of it being a roadblock, I used it as a motivator,” he said, describing how he wrote about that and his time at the club for his college essay.
At Central Catholic’s graduation, Rosa received the Brother Vincent Dinnean, FMS, Christian Service Award for “exemplary service to the ‘least favored,’” according to school officials. His award was presented by Earline Tweedie, the director of campus ministry.
In the fall, Rosa plans to study at BU and said the club has influenced his career path.
“I want to become a pediatrician,” he said. “I went to a camp through the Boys and Girls Club called Camp Tasker and worked with kids there as a volunteer and learned there that I wanted to work with kids.”
Aquatics Director Scott Lucid has seen firsthand the impact Rosa has had on youth at the club for the past eight years.
“We work together on a near-daily basis,” Lucid said. “He’s got a lot of potential. It’s exciting to think what he’s going to do as he chooses his path. Elvin inspires everybody.”