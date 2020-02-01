METHUEN — Emails that could shed light on the controversy over exorbitant superior police officers’ pay raises that were to go into effect in September 2017 are scheduled to be released next week, according to City Solicitor Richard D’Agostino.
The emails, reportedly exchanged between police officials and police union lawyers, may answer a number of questions about how the salaries for captains, lieutenants and sergeants were scheduled to go up to an average of $435,000 a year for top officers. The emails may also offer a glimpse into how the police chief’s contract, which was scheduled to rise to nearly $400,000, was put into effect during the same time period.
The email release, which may come Monday or Tuesday, is the latest twist in an ongoing saga over the superior officers’ and police chief’s pay raises. The turmoil started under former Mayor Stephen Zanni, who negotiated the contracts that were approved by city councilors in September 2017, and continued under Mayor James Jajuga.
In April 2018, Jajuga revealed that the contracts had the potential to bankrupt the city.
Jajuga attempted to negotiate a deal with the superior officer’s union, which would still have seen pay hikes of 12 to 25 percent, yet much lower than the 37 to 183 percent increases under the original contract. City councilors rejected the lower pay raise proposal, arguing that it would still be giving superior officers too much.
Just as the city was set to lay off 50 patrolmen, on Feb. 1, 2019, the state inspector general issued the results of an investigation that found the raises to be illegal. Jajuga withdrew his “compromise” contract and superior officers are now being paid under the provisions of their 2014-17 contract.
Superior officers appealed that decision, which is now in front of an arbitrator in Boston. A closed hearing on the dispute is scheduled for March 10 to 12.
City Councilor Steve Saba, who’s been a sharp critic of the Police Department and city officials concerning the pay hikes, said he has heard about the emails but hasn’t actually seen them.
He expects to hear more about them — and see them — at an executive session Tuesday night with D’Agostino, who will be presenting the emails to the full City Council at a special meeting.
D’Agostino would not reveal the contents of the emails to The Eagle-Tribune, even though he is in possession of them. He said he wanted to reveal them to the council first.
Up until last Thursday, the city was under a gag order of sorts from the Boston arbitrator, prohibiting release of the emails.
Arbitrator Loretta Attardo said in Dec. 17, 2019 memo to city and union lawyers that the emails should not be released because they were subject to attorney-client privilege. She asked both sides for opinions on whether the emails should be considered public or private documents.
“The union is saying they are privileged and confidential between their attorney, Gary Nolan and (union president) Capt. (Greg) Gallant,” D’Agostino said. “They are defending the attorney-client privilege.”
But D’Agostino argued in his opinion that because the emails were written on the city’s servers, they should be made public.
The arbitrator on Thursday agreed, sending out a ruling that she doesn’t have the authority to order the emails to be withheld from the public.
“Our argument was correct and the arbitrator agreed,” he said. “I am going to distribute them at executive session.”
Saba said he was eager to see the emails, as they may explain what was going on behind the scenes in 2017 when Zanni was negotiating with the union.
The original salaries as negotiated with Zanni would have given five captains salaries of $435,000 each, for a total cost to taxpayers of $2.2 million.
Salaries for the city’s seven lieutenants would have gone up to about $300,000 each, for a budget hit of about $2.1 million.
Meanwhile, the 12 sergeants would have seen their pay increase to around $200,000 each, for a total cost of about $2.4 million.
Police Chief Joseph Solomon’s pay would skyrocket to around $370,000.
Saba said the amount of money they were seeking is “absolutely insane.”
“The salaries were astronomical, beyond anything that would be reasonably expected for any superior officer on any police force in the country,” he said.
He said he’s been attacked by police supporters in the city for his stance, but that he’s not backing down.
“It’s not personal,” he said. “My job is to represent the taxpayers. I’m fighting for the taxpayers.”
Mayor Neil Perry, meanwhile, said he would be reaching out to the union lawyers in an attempt to negotiate a deal before the arbitrator makes her ruling.
He said it would be risky to let an arbitrator make the choice for the city, because it could backfire and the city could end up owing more money. He said he wouldn’t act unless the council gives him its approval.
Saba and other city councilors have said they don’t want to the mayor to negotiate with the union yet, and that he should wait for the arbitrator’s ruling.