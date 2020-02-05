METHUEN -- Emails released by the city Tuesday night show that in late August and early September 2017, representatives of the Police Superior Officers union continued making changes to their contract right up until a few days before it was approved unanimously by the City Council with little or no debate.
City Council Chairman James McCarty said Tuesday night that the changes -- which resulted in astronomical pay raises for police officers -- were made without approval from all members of the city's negotiating team, including City Solicitor Richard D'Agostino and Human Resources Director Anne Randazzo.
He said the two other members of the negotiating team, Mayor Stephen Zanni and Police Chief Joseph Solomon, "left behind" the other two members of the bargaining team.
"They made a rogue deal and inserted language without impact bargaining," McCarty said, noting that official bargaining between the city and the unions had ended on Aug. 31.
When the council approved the final contract, members thought they were voting a deal that gave a 0% raise the first year and 2% raises each year after that. They didn't realize that the contract had been changed significantly, McCarty said, who was not a member of the council at the time.
The result of the contract was that some top officers got nearly 200% raises, resulting in average salaries of $435,000 for each of the department's five captains and significant increases for the other 19 lieutenants and sergeants.
Solomon, who has his own contract with the city, also got a sizable bump in pay and is on track to be one of the highest paid police chiefs in the country.
Patrolmen, who also negotiate a separate agreement, got a pay hike as well,
Solomon, Police Superior Officers union President Greg Gallant and union attorney Gary Nolan all said the city's negotiating team was at the table and knew about every change that was made.
"There was never a meeting I was involved in that didn't have me, the mayor, Rick and Anne," Solomon said. "Everything in that contract was discussed with the full negotiating team."
The city and the Police Superior Officers union are scheduled for an arbitration hearing over the contract in mid-March. Meanwhile, the city and union are awaiting rulings from the state Ethics Commission as well as additional findings from the state Inspector General regarding the contract negotiations.
Emails made public
The emails released Tuesday between Gallant, the union president, and Nolan, the union attorney, show there were discussions between the two about changes to the contract starting on Aug. 31 and ending two and a half weeks later, on Sept. 19.
The first exchange started at 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 31 with an email from Gallant: "I've been working on a new contract for superior officers." He said he wanted to discuss it over the phone with Nolan.
He told Nolan in an email a few minutes later that he had "forwarded the contract. As you're going to see there are some big changes ... on compensation." He said there were other increases as well, including increases in hazardous duty pay.
"I foresee, because of the large increases in pay, having to litigate the wording," he wrote. "Can you check especially the compensation wording to guarantee as much as possible that we will be strong."
They agreed to speak at noon.
"Great increases, and it all compounds," Gallant told Nolan.
The following afternoon, Nolan recommended a small change about base pay and total compensation, to which Gallant replied: "Put it in. Thank you."
The last email exchange made public started on Sept. 6 at 11:26 a.m., from Nolan to Gallant asking if he had gotten the contract signed.
"Did you get MOA CBA signed?" he asked.
Gallant replied: "Signed today. It goes up to the council meeting on (Sept.) 18th, hopefully goes OK. There will be four or five other contracts going up."
The union president went on to say: "We made some other changes last minute, added a paragraph in compensation, in which we break down the order of calculations to be made, i.e., base, then cleaning allowance, then holiday pay, then hazardous duty percentage, then Quinn. It makes a little difference. We also added prorated language to the longevity, and firmed up the definition of base pay in each section."
The Quinn Bill allowance is an education incentive that gives police officers extra pay for college degrees.
Nolan replied about 10 minutes later, saying: "You covered all the bases Greg. Nice work. Hopefully they (city councilors) don't have calculators at the meeting. Good luck."
Twelve days later, on Sept. 18, the City Council voted to approve the contract.
'Process hijacked'
McCarty said the emails show that the union was trying to hide information from the city's full negotiating team and the City Council.
"The calculator comment highlighted the fact that they knew what they were doing," McCarty said. "It was a high level of deception."
He added: "The whole process was hijacked."
He said the union "failed to act in good faith" in their negotiations with the city.
East District City Councilor Steve Saba, who was not on the council at the time, called the emails "concerning" and added: "Right now, they are in the hands of the city's attorneys."
However, both Nolan and Gallant said in interviews Wednesday that city negotiators knew exactly what was going on and that in the end, the City Council failed to read the contract before approving it.
"All matters in the contract were fairly negotiated with the city," Gallant said. "All items in the contract will be backed by negotiating notes from the city's negotiating team. They agreed to all the language changes we made."
He said the changes proposed by him and reviewed by Nolan were OK'd by Zanni and ultimately approved by the City Council on Sept. 18.
Nolan, who said he was not involved in the direct negotiations with the city, said he simply advised Gallant on wording that would clarify exactly what was being proposed so that everybody knew how much superior officers were going to get paid.
"The union reached out to me saying, 'we negotiated these increases,' and asked me for advice on the language," Nolan said. "I told them, 'Spell out exactly how the raises would work, so anybody who reads it could calculate it.' That's what I told him on the phone, which you don't see.
"That's how the language got in there on how it's calculated," he added. "They put that information into the contract, and gave it to Mayor Zanni."
Comment 'a joke'
When asked about the calculator comment, Nolan replied that it was meant to be funny.
"It was a joke," he said. "The union doesn't negotiate with the council, they negotiate with the mayor. We told them, 'This is how you calculate it.' I advised them to write it clearly so anybody could calculate it. It was a light hearted comment, supposed to be a joke. And I said, 'Good luck, I hope it gets through.'"
He said the city auditor, on the other hand, did have a calculator and advised the council not to approve the contract.
"It was not about hiding," he said. "They (City Council) never looked at it. The auditor knew. He told councilors not to approve it, but they went ahead and approved it anyway."
The auditor at the time, Tom Kelly, worked for the City Council. He no longer works for the city.