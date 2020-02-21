METHUEN — Friction over the mayor's new communications policy erupted earlier this month into a testy email exchange that triggered a harassment complaint to the city's Human Resources department.
East District Councilor Steven Saba said he was trying to help a constituent when he emailed Mayor Neil Perry's office on Feb. 4, asking that someone call Gerry McCall, a resident who was trying to reach the mayor's office.
That request eventually devolved into allegations by the mayor's chief of staff, Jana DiNatale, that Saba was "harassing and demeaning" her, so she reported the emails to the Human Resources department.
Nothing came of the complaint, which was effectively quashed when City Solicitor Richard D'Agostino admonished both parties to sit down and talk — and to stop emailing.
Perry said the incident has nothing to do with his communications policy, but is about two officials who need to learn to get along.
"You've got to have people able to talk to each other," he said. "It's got nothing to do with the communications policy. You've got to treat people with respect."
He added that Saba "needs to recognize (DiNatale) is going to be there. She's somebody I trust and somebody he has to deal with."
DiNatale said that since the email exchange earlier this month, she has tried working with Saba — to no avail.
"I texted him and invited him out to coffee and he chose not to respond," she said, adding that he has mistreated her in meetings and is known as a "bully."
"I think his behavior is disgraceful and it's a shame we still have people on the council who are playing petty politics instead of doing what's right for the city," she said. "It's him failing to be a professional and failing to put the city first. I'm tired of this nonsense, we have enough work to do."
Saba and others have been critical of DiNatale's appointment, saying her position on the School Committee last year should've precluded her appointment in Perry's office.
Though DiNatale did not seek re-election, D'Agostino opined that based on the City Charter, School Committee members cannot be appointed to any paid city office or job until a year after their term ends. Another attorney who has done work for the city argued that DiNatale could work for the city, just not the School Department.
Saba said the real problem now is that no matter what he does, he's having a hard time communicating with the mayor's office.
Perry has implemented a policy making it more difficult for city councilors to have unfettered access to city officials, as they had in the previous administration.
Councilors may no longer "drop in" on city department heads but instead must make appointments through the mayor's office. Perry also asked councilors to copy his office on any emailed requests.
Saba said he did as he was asked.
"I contacted the mayor's office and ran into that issue," he said. "I've done this in the past, but now I'm getting push back from what you would like me to do. You can't win."
The emails
The email chain started innocuously enough, with Saba requesting, on Feb. 4, that someone from the mayor's office respond to calls from McCall.
"He left messages and has not received a return call," Saba wrote in an email to the mayor, DiNatale and City Council President James McCarty.
Perry replied that day, asking his administrative assistant, Michele Ambra, to return McCall's calls. Saba provided copies of the emails, which are public documents.
The next day, Saba reported that McCall had spoken with Ambra, and he "considered this issue complete."
DiNatale replied: "The mayor’s office has prioritized addressing constituent concerns and ensuring issues are fully resolved, as evidenced by our internal communication policy."
The next few emails escalated into a more pointed exchange, with DiNatale finally saying that Saba's emails were evidence of "harassing, demeaning and unprofessional behavior (and) will be submitted for complaint to HR."
On Feb. 6, Council President McCarty weighed in on the emails.
"Threats of complaints to HR are totally uncalled for," he wrote. "How is a councilor supposed to submit a simple request for a constituent while being accused of 'harassment and demeaning' behavior? This is crazy."
DiNatale responded that she had a "right" to notify HR of the "inappropriate" behavior by Saba, adding that she was "the target of similarly inappropriate, unprofessional and harassing behaviors by Councilor Saba since taking this post."
D'Agostino then got involved, warning the participants: "We need to discuss this matter. Any further writings serve no legal purpose."
Saba, in an email reply to D'Agostino, defended himself from the charge of harassment.
"My only intention was to advocate on behalf of a resident that was looking for answers from the mayor or his office," Saba wrote. "The subsequent back and forth between me and his office is unfortunate but speaks for itself and under any reading should not and cannot be considered threatening, demeaning, inappropriate or harassment."
Saba said this week that the situation was absurd.
"I can't be turned into HR," he said. "I got put in by the voters, for crying out loud."