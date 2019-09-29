LAWRENCE — The four-month state ban on the sale of all vaping and e-cigarette products and paraphernalia hit the Merrimack Valley hard this week, as store owners began the scramble to make up for lost revenue, medical marijuana users switched from vape pens to edibles or rolled joints, and smokers weaning themselves off the habit by using Juul pods returned to packs of cigarettes.
Store owners, managers and customers, as well as smokers and non-smokers, panned Gov. Charlie Baker's abrupt, four-month ban of vaping, saying it will actually backfire and cause more people to return to unhealthy habits like smoking cigarettes. Further, they said, it will lead to people to tax-free New Hampshire, which has no intention of banning vaping, according to that state's governor.
Meanwhile, for New Hampshire vaping product retailers, many of them within the first half-mile of Route 28 in Salem, the ban in Massachusetts would seem like a welcome gift from Gov. Charlie Baker, who imposed it because of what he said was a public health crisis. Nationwide, 530 people in 38 states have become ill as a result of vaping, although it appears that most of those were related to THC- or marijuana-infused vaping liquids.
There have been seven fatalities in six different states, according to a Sept. 24 letter from the state Department of Public Health.
In New Hampshire, store managers said that while they have seen some increase in sales of vape products, they foresee that cigarette sales will go up instead as vapers switch back to smokes. In New Hampshire, cigarettes cost much less than in Massachusetts.
One store manager did see an uptick in sales — as vaping enthusiasts from Massachusetts are buying in bulk and hunkering down with the product for the four-month ban.
"We get a lot of Massachusetts people already," said Ashley Hussain, manager of Smokers Lane, 492 South Broadway in Salem, N.H. "People are afraid so they are buying in bulk so they don't have to drive up here so often."
She said generally people from south of the border will buy one or two packs of vape cartridges. They come in packs of four and are sold for $13 each.
"Now," she said, "people are buying three or four packs."
Less than a half-mile south and just a few feet from the Massachusetts border at the Discount Stateline Paysaver, however, customers were coming in for what they always come in for — beer and cigarettes — leaving vaping products pretty much alone.
Harsh repercussions for violators
For Massachusetts retailers, it was not business as usual, as store owners and managers removed thousands of dollars worth of vaping products from store shelves, placing them in boxes either for shipment back to the wholesaler or in storage rooms with the hope that they could be back up for sale some time in the next four months.
At the Hookah & Tobacco Outlet at 8 So. Broadway on Thursday, employee Sam Ashour carefully stacked boxes of vape pens, batteries, and liquids in boxes on the floor. He labeled them with the contents and taped them up.
Behind the cashier's counter, wooden shelves that had once held $45,000 worth of vaping products were empty.
He said a city inspector came to the store on Wednesday, saying everything related to vaping had to be removed from the shelves.
Any retailer violating the law could be fined up to $1,000 for every vaping item they are caught selling, according to state guidelines.
In Andover, the health agent is threatening to pull tobacco licenses from offending businesses.
In Methuen, Health Inspector John Bonanno visited dozens of stores on Wednesday and Thursday, handing out material outlining the details of the ban.
Bonanno was also handing out signs to be posted on the front door or in the front windows of shops informing customers of the ban.
"Massachusetts Vaping Product Ban," reads the top of the sign.
It says that Sept. 24, Gov. Baker "declared a public health emergency ... due to severe lung disease associated with the use of e-cigarettes and vaping products and the epidemic of e-cigarette use among youth."
It says the sale of all vaping products is "temporarily prohibited until further notice."
The ban expires Jan. 25, 2020.
A letter he handed out with the sign said that "failure to comply may result in fines, seizure of vape products or other penalties."
'Why not ban sugary drinks?'
Local residents and retailers were startled by the suddenness of the ban and confused about the rationale for it.
"What they did with the vaping ban was so sudden," said Ashour of the Hookah & Tobacco Outlet in Lawrence. "Usually they give people time. If it kills people, it's good to ban it. But if not, what's the purpose?"
He said customers were calling and stopping by throughout the week asking for vape pens or cartridges or batteries.
"We told people we can't sell anything related to vaping," he said. "Some get upset, some understand."
Two customers who came into the store together seemed slightly disappointed that they couldn't buy vapes, but said they weren't interested in going to New Hampshire to buy flavored cartridges or pens, either.
"New Hampshire is too far," said Joelmy Castillo, 21, of Lawrence. "It's not worth it."
His friend, Yasmine Paulino, said she hadn't heard of "any issues" with the flavored vape pens.
Ashour, standing nearby packing up boxes, said he had been trying to quit smoking cigarettes for years and was slowly weaning himself away from them with vape pens. But now that they are banned, he said, he's got to start smoking again.
Just then, he pulled a pen out of his left pocket and a pack of Marlboro reds from his right pocket.
For people who've invested their fortunes in vaping products as a way to make a living, the ban could mean the end of a career path.
Robert Diaz, 31, owner of Mr. Hookah at 170 Broadway, Methuen, was cleaning the glass shelves inside an empty display case that had once held thousands of dollars worth of vaping products.
"Overall, more than half of my income comes from vaping products," said Diaz. "I had all my money and all my dreams in this business and boom. It's not fair. I have a family that depends on me."
Just up the street, at Freedom Tobacco Shop, 436 Broadway, owner Joe D'Agosta lamented what could be "another nail in the coffin" for businesses that rely on vape sales to stay afloat.
"We sell water pipes, CBD products, dried herbs, but this definitely kicked a leg out," he said. "If all you do is sell vaping products, what are you going to do for four months?"
He said that while the nationwide data shows seven fatalities, possibly attributed to vaping, scores more people die from peanut allergies.
"They don't take away their peanuts," he said. "What about childhood obesity? Why not ban sugary drinks?"