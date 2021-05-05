Enforcing mandate on masks a concern

SALEM — Tourism season is already off to a busy start, but some Salem businesses are concerned about mask enforcement in the coming months.
City tourism and event leaders met with business owners Tuesday morning to discuss early plans for the tourism season, including what Haunted Happenings events might look like in October after state COVID-19 restrictions are presumably lifted.
The Salem Maritime Festival, Spice Festival and Fourth of July festivities have all been canceled, but plans are still coming together for Salem Heritage Days in August with a possibility for fireworks timed with the event, according to Destination Salem Executive Director Kate Fox.
Arts Fest is also expected to take place in some way this June, but “we’re still in the throes to see what that looks like,” said Kylie Sullivan, executive director of Salem Main Streets.
The season’s annual information booth could return this fall after taking a more spaced-out tent approach in 2020, Sullivan said.
The Haunted Happenings parade — an annual kickoff to the monthlong celebration — might also return, according to Rinus Oosthoek, executive director of the Salem Chamber of Commerce, which puts on the event.
“We’re not envisioning having 4,000, 5,000 people in the parking lot in Shetland to line up for the parade, but we have some ideas,” Oosthoek said, among them a “reverse parade” with stationary floats and parading spectators. “We’re still fleshing it out. It’s only the current plan, as I keep on saying, because who knows what will happen between now and October.”
Vendor tents are being discussed for Salem Common, a bid to keep the season’s spirit alive while not clogging the Pedestrian Mall with foot traffic, according to John Andrews, executive director of the Creative Collective, which is involved in several parts of the season.
What about masks?
Mask enforcement frequently came up in the meeting, as businesses anticipate a boost in foot traffic due to fewer COVID-19 restrictions across the country.
“In the tour community, the tour companies have talked about how we’re going to handle, all of the sudden, the masks going away — and I was kind of surprised by the panic my employees had,” said Tim Maguire, owner of Salem Night Tours. “Now that they’re going to be gone, there’s a sense of, ‘wait a minute.’”
The meeting followed Gov. Charlie Baker’s announcements last week about changes to the state’s reopening timeline. Among them: masks are no longer required outdoors where social distancing is possible. That’s not the case in Salem, however — masks are still required downtown and in city parks. The Board of Health is slated to discuss whether to update that local order on May 11.
According to Baker’s announcement, gathering limits will increase to 200 people indoors and 250 outdoors on May 28. The state is on track to enter its final reopening phase on Aug. 1 — that’s when restrictions are expected to drop completely for nightclubs, indoor water parks, saunas, and other venues that have been shut down due to the pandemic.
Business owners said Tuesday that they’ve already been seeing summertime levels of foot traffic in the city.
“Right now, we’re doing numbers we’d normally see in August and July,” Maguire said, “which is kind of unheard of.”
The 2020 tourism season was projected to be historic, with five weekends in October and a Halloween that coincided with the month’s second full moon, boosting the significance of Samhain for practicing witches. The pandemic largely kept numbers down — especially as the city shifted its usual advertising campaign to instead ask folks to stay home. The “Salem, MA is closed” campaign went into effect after a busy summer of visitors and long lines at shops and businesses that made social distancing difficult downtown.
This year, officials expect the season to reach records that last year should have set, due in part to the COVID-19 vaccine. Some business owners, however, are already anxious about how to keep employees safe.
“The big challenge is going to be people coming from other places that don’t have mandates and showing up in Salem,” Maguire said. “Enforcement is going to become more difficult than it was last year.”
The city’s Economic Development Recovery and Revitalization task force (EDRR), launched early in the pandemic to organize the city’s reopening efforts, will hold a “Conflict and De-escalation Meeting” Thursday morning at 9 a.m. Mask enforcement is one of several topics being covered, Fox said.
Julie Arrison-Bishop, community engagement director at The House of the Seven Gables, said the museum has a no-tolerance policy with visitor issues this year. If someone isn’t wearing a mask, they won’t be allowed inside. If they fight with staff, they’re escorted out without a refund.
The Witch Museum and Peabody Essex Museum have similar policies, Arrison-Bishop said.
“We’ll make the changes if we need to and keep on adjusting. But our big thing is a conservative budget,” Arrison-Bishop said.
