EPA honors Andover High School science teacher

ANDOVER — Melanie Cutler takes her work as an Andover High School environmental science teacher very seriously.
She is committed, she said, to pushing her students to make an immediate difference in their own communities.
Her zeal for the planet caught the attention of the U.S. Environmental Agency, which awarded her a Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Educators this week. The honor coincided with the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day, April 22, 1970.
Ten teachers from across the nation received this honor.
Cutler, who has been teaching for 22 years, was the only one from New England. Among other techniques, she uses hands-on projects, such as learning how to grow produce for the school cafeteria and local food pantries.
As the chairwoman of Andover's Green Advisory Board, she often seeks opportunities for her students to protect the environment. Under her mentoring, students have promoted recycling and composting at nine schools.
They have also learned about renewable energy sources for Andover High School.
Cutler teaches biology, an environmental science elective, an advanced placement environmental science course and an internship program. Her students have analyzed water samples from a pond, a stream and a wetland behind Andover High School and studied the change in species in the Shawsheen River after a dam was removed, she said.
The internship program partners students with various local officials, including Town Planner Paul Materazzo and Facilities Director Janet Nicosia. A few years ago, one of her students worked with Nicosia on replacing refrigerators in town buildings with more energy-efficient models.
This project saved the town a lot of both money and energy, she said.
"When learning about environmental science, it is essential to understand the issues at global and regional scales," Cutler said.
"While there is significant work being accomplished to improve the environment at international, national and state levels, I believe that students learn best by focusing on local solutions," she continued. "Being able to make an immediate difference in their own communities affirms students' sense of optimism and empowers them to continue to be responsible citizens in their future lives."
She said she is grateful to receive the award and expressed gratitude to the administrators, her colleagues and community volunteers in Andover.
"For over 20 years, Melanie has offered such dedication to her students and our community," Superintendent Sheldon Berman said. "Melanie has created an exemplary environmental program and is deeply tied to the Andover community. She is an excellent role model for our students; I can't think of anyone more deserving of this honor."
Andover High School Principal Philip Conrad said, "It's great to see the EPA acknowledge her for her hard work in the field of environmental science."