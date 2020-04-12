LAWRENCE — Grocery stores, bodegas, liquor stores, gas stations, construction sites — and any other businesses deemed "essential" by Gov. Charlie Baker — are being watched.
If business owners and their employees don't follow strict directives on social distancing, disinfecting surfaces and a myriad of other measures meant to stop the spread of coronavirus, they face a $300 fine for every infraction.
Mayor Dan Rivera announced the new fines earlier this week, saying that if businesses are going to stay in business, they need to do their part in stopping the spread of the disease, which has already claimed at least four lives and infected hundreds more across the city.
“The city of Lawrence Inspectional Services Department, with the Board of Health, will work directly with essential businesses to ensure the implementation of these directives,” Rivera said. “These new directives are an added step in ensuring essential businesses are able to operate while also keeping the work environment safe for essential employees.”
He said city inspectors will be going out to check on businesses daily, sometimes randomly and sometimes in response to a tip from an employee or a citizen about a company that may not be following the proper guidelines.
Businesses found to be in violation of these directives will be subject to a civil fine of up to $300 per violation or a criminal complaint or an order to cease and desist operations, the release said.
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce President Joe Bevilacqua understands why Rivera is imposing the fines, but is hopeful that the enforcement won't be too onerous.
"The mayor is in a difficult position," Bevilacqua said, noting that he's got to weigh the health and safety of residents against the economic health of the city and the region. "Businesses don't have any available cash."
Rivera said he's just trying to enforce the governor's directives, "some we agree with, some we don't."
In particular, he said he doesn't believe the governor should allow construction companies to continue working, because many workers are in close quarters and could be spreading the virus to one another.
Bevilacqua said Baker is also in a tough spot, noting that he can't close down the entire economy, because that would have far-reaching effects that could make any kind of recovery even more difficult.
"I understand why the governor is keeping construction going," Bevilacqua said. "The economy can't stop completely. The construction industry provides some continuity."
Inspectional Services Director Mike Armano said his inspectors have been out since the start of the crisis, educating business owners about what they must do if they want to stay in business.
"From the very beginning, it's all about making sure people are maintaining social distancing," he said. "There's been a lot of education."
Bevilacqua said he's heard from several businesses in Lawrence that inspectors have come in to talk to them about how to conduct business in this time of crisis, and they have been very polite and helpful,.
"The mayor has been very supportive of the business community," Bevilacqua said.
People in the business community have also helped, providing some self-policing along the way.
He said regular citizens walking by a business that looks like it might be violating the rules on social distancing or something else, have called in. Other times, employees will call in to drop a dime on their employers.
"People have been super helpful in telling us what organizations are violating government orders," he said. "Workers, too. We encourage workers to tell us if unsafe."
Depending on how things go, Rivera said he might go to the City Council to increase the fines to the "essential businesses" that don't practice safe working habits.
"This is a life and death situation," Rivera said. "They need to do the things Mike (Armano) and the Board of Health have set out. If you fail, and you are essential, we will definitely be fining people."
Businesses with questions regarding these new directives should call Inspectional Services at 978-620-3140 or email MArmano@cityoflawrence.com.
Health Emergency Order COVID-19 Directives
Essential Businesses/Organizations shall:
-- Designate a Health and Safety Officer
-- Verify before every shift that each employee is not sick
-- Tell symptomatic employees to stay home
-- Tell non-essential employees to stay home
-- Review OSHA “Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19”
-- Review “Essential Employee Guidance COVID-19 response”
Post the following notice to employees:
-- Stay Home If Sick
-- Wash and Sanitize Hands Often.
-- Maintain Social Distancing (6 feet).
-- Register business with City of Lawrence
Employees shall:
-- Stay home if sick.
-- Stay home if you are symptomatic, or have a fever, cough, sore throat, or trouble breathing.
-- Stay home and quarantine for 14 days if someone in your household has tested positive for COVID-19.
-- Stay home and quarantine for 14 days if you were in “close contact” with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
-- Before every shift, certify that you are not sick.
-- Before work, check your temperature and stay home if temperature is over 100.3 degrees.
Businesses with questions regarding these new directives should call Inspectional Services at 978-620-3140. For additional details, see the city's website: cityoflawrence.com