LAWRENCE — The hustle and bustle at an Essex Street coffee shop is back.
Closed last fall, Heav'nly Donuts reopened this week under new ownership and management.
On Monday, the grand reopening day, some 350 people visited the restaurant at 262 Essex St., said Francisco Paulino, a local businessman and self-described "coffee lover" who bought the restaurant property and Heav'nly Donuts franchise.
While many businesses have closed or are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, Paulino said he hopes the shop can be a relaxing and safe destination during an uncertain time.
"To be able to come by and have coffee, a donut, a sandwich in a good, nice, clean place," Paulino said.
His office is next door but Paulino said he found himself regularly driving to the Heav'nly Donuts location on Pelham Street in Methuen for his coffee after the Essex Street shop closed.
Located near City Hall, Superior Court, the Fenton Judicial Center, the school department, apartment complexes, and many businesses, Heav'nly Donuts was a hotspot for coffee, snacks, breakfast and lunches in its previous life.
Launched by George and Elaine Saragas in 1975, Heav'nly Donuts now has many locations in the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire.
In addition to, of course, coffee and tea, a variety of donuts and muffins, cookies, scones, sandwiches and salads are available at the Essex Street shop.
Maple bacon donuts, donut decorating kits and an assortment of colorful French macarons are already top sellers.
Yaira Rivera is the general manager and Nathalia Lopez, who was trained at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Boston, is the chef.
"Everything is fresh and she adds specials to the menu every day," said Rivera.
The interior of the shop has also undergone a makeover. Some tables have been replaced with comfy, overstuffed chairs. A wall has been covered in green grass and will be decorated according to season, Rivera said.
Sidewalk seating is also available.
Rivera wants the shop itself to be seen as "more of a community space" with decor more exquisite than a Starbucks or Dunkin' Donuts.
"Wow! I do feel like I'm in my aunt's living room," said Rivera, echoing a customer's compliment.
Rivera noted due to COVID-19 shutdowns, job losses and stresses that many people are experiencing mental health issues.
"They come in and talk to the barista," she explained. "We stand and we talk with them and that changes their whole entire day ... it mentally stabilizes them."
Joseph Bevilacqua, president of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce, described the return of Heav'nly Donuts as "fantastic."
"There's a pent up demand of a place like that and I give them credit and courage for opening during COVID-19," he said. "It's a great downtown location and we are glad to see them there. And I think it's a great sign that people are back at work."
Paulino said he's proud to offer a place for people to go "during these tough times."
"In a time of crisis, we want to support the community," he said. "We are here to stay."
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.