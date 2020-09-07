LAWRENCE — A local social services and educational nonprofit will be adding low-income housing to its portfolio when it breaks ground next week on a 39-unit, five-story complex of apartments and commercial space at the corner of Essex and Amesbury streets.
The Greater Lawrence Community Action Council, which runs a child care center on Andover Street and offers an array of social services out of its 305 Essex St. headquarters, has been working on the affordable housing project since buying the property from the city in May 2018.
"We are really excited about it," said Evelyn Friedman, executive director of GLCAC.
It is not only the first project of its kind for GLCAC, it is also the first, new construction on Essex Street in 50 years, according to the anti-poverty agency. The groundbreaking ceremony is set for Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 12 noon at the construction site.
The $11 million project includes renovating an existing, five-story building at 370 Essex St. and building a new, similarly sized structure adjacent to it at 376 Essex St., Friedman said.
She said there would be about 8,000 square feet of commercial and retail space on the first level, with the remaining floors devoted to one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
Because affordable housing is based on 60% of the median income for the entire Merrimack Valley, most of the units would end up being market-rate for Lawrence, or around $1,700 a month for a two-bedroom. Friedman noted that $1,700 is too high for most renters in Lawrence so subsidies will be provided, bringing the rents down so lower-income people can afford to live there.
In addition, some of the units would be for extremely low-income residents, which is defined as families making 30% of the area's median income.
"It will be a mix of incomes," she said.
Friedman noted GLCAC bought the property from the city, which had put out a request for proposals to developers for the site.
"We responded. There were three proposals, and they selected us because we were closest to what the city had requested," she said.
The building that is being renovated was built in the 1800s and while it is currently covered with aluminum siding, that siding will be removed and the building will be brought back to its historic grandeur of brick and granite.
"We will restore the exterior as much as we can," she said.
Friedman, whose background includes creation of affordable housing in Boston, said housing for low-income residents is a natural fit for the agency because "we provide all kinds of services. But the need for affordable housing is so big in Lawrence and the area."
She said GLCAC will be able to provide services to the residents of the building.
"It's a block from our office," she said. "We can provide social services, child care, and so forth, because we are right there. We have also have fuel assistance, WIC, health insurance, financial literacy, ESOL and other supports. We have a wide array of services."