With loving memory of Connie Lynch and Dorothy Zing. Merry Christmas to all. From John Lynch $100
Christmas blessing to all. From James D. O'Connor $50
So no child is forgotten on Christmas Day. In lieu of cards this year. From Chris and Matt D'Agostino $100
From the family of George, Mary, Gary, Jeff Jack and Lippy $25
In loving memory of my dear husband, Jerry. Thank you for the miracle of you. Love you, baby. Mrs. Gerald Miele $25
In honor of the sacred heart, St. Jude, dear blessed mother and St. Pereqrine. From Mrs. Gerald Miele $25
In loving memory of all deceased members of the Miele family, Vallante family and D'Agostino family, and my dear in-laws Gennaro Rose and Paul Miele. Gone but never forgotten. From Mrs. Gerald Miele $25
In loving memory of Uncle Scrappie, my niece Lisa and her sweet daughter Carmen, my dear friend George and his sweet daughter Lindsay, Grace Nader, Jimmy Battye, Erica Latulippe, John Armitage, Joann D'urgo, Lucile Messineo, Betty Lindsay and Paul Turner $25
In loving memory of my dear parents Eugene and Pasquelina, and my dear brother Pat. You will never know how much you are missed. From Mrs. Gerald Miele $25
In loving memory of two beautiful souls who were taken too soon. My heart is shattered. My dear granddaughter and my grandson Frank, her husband. Love Grandma Marie $25
In loving memory of Anthony, Thomas and Sable Spada. From Vincent and Elaine Spada $25
Geraldine Rheaume $50
Michael and Deborah Duchemin $100
Thomas and Robyn Tretter $200
Merrimack Valley Credit Union $100
David and Ann Marquis $50
Anonymous $1,000
Ter nagedachtenis aan opa jaar gaat er geen dag voorbij. (Not a day goes by; in memory of Grandpa) From Melissa Knight $10.20
Ernest F. Romano $55
In loving memory of my wife Phyllis. From John $30
Cheerfully given by the Marsh Grammar School teachers, staff and administration $600
Merry Christmas to all. Have a safe and healthy new year. From MaryAnn and Doug Cox $100
In memory of and with love for Bill, Ellen, David and David R. Blackstock. From Glida Blackstock $35
Merry Christmas and happy holidays from the Sullivan Family $100
Jeff and Kathryn Rickers $50
In memory of my mom and dad, who loved Christmas. From your daughter $25
Barbara Gannon $25
Grampy, Grammy, Nanny, Papa and Auntie Alice, too, Donna Re, Jayne, Chris and Matt. All of us miss you. From Water Safety Services $1,000
Evelyn White $50
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce $50
Merry Christmas to all. From Ken and Nancy Doe $25
In loving memory of John and Henry McGuirk and Patty McGuick and Suzanne Regali. From Kathryn McGuirk $50
In memory of Irene and Nelson Keough $100
In memory of Charles W. Keough $100
In memory of Eleanor and John Murphy $100
In memory of Estella Fish $50
In memory of Mavis J. Avery $50
In memory of Edna M. Winn $100
In memory of Dennis Blanchette $100
In memory of Dorothy and Thomas Keogh $200
In memory of my parents, Helen A. Hajj and Daniel J. De Santis. Merry Christmas and hoping for a pandemic-free new year $50
Thank you to the Tenney Grammar School for taking good care of our kids. Merry Christmas. From Alex M. Cable and Sylar $25
Happy holidays to everyone. From David B. Cox $100
In loving memory of our departed human and canine family members. From Mike and Judi Arasi $100
Happy holidays to all. From Bill and Nancy Gabriel $25
Merry Christmas to all. Anonymous $50
With thanks for our five happy and healthy grandchildren, Molly, Jack, Liv, Grace and Sean. From Bernard and Jean Kenney $50
In loving memory of Puglisi, Toscano, Maggio, Tavares families and friends. Merry Christmas from Angie (Toscano) Puglisi $20
In memory of our Colleen. From Dawn M. Ingham $100
In loving memory of Louis and Grace Sanzica, Joseph and Elizabeth Sanzica, Richard and Josephine O'Leary, Ernest Rogers, and Elizabeth Howes. From Mary and Richard Rogers. $50
Merry Christmas. From Henry $25
In memory of my parents, Vahan and Helen Hagopian. I wish everyone a happy and healthy year. Love, Carol $20
In memory of my dad, Gerard Gosselin, my grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Gosselin, and Mr. and Mrs. Louis Saindon.$25
In loving memory of Joseph A. Sciacca Sr. From Joe Jr., Kathy and Joey $50
In loving memory of Paula, Evelyn and Thomas Dolan. From Kathy, Joe and Joey Sciacca $50
In honor of all those who work so hard to protect and care for those with COVID-19 and other illnesses. From Connie and Fred Glore $100
For the little sweethearts in the Merrimack Valley. From Sue and Mike Tucker $50
Merry Christmas in memory of my grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles J. Goller and Mr. and Mrs. Rudolph C. Kuehn $50
Tom de Fusco General Contracting $50
In memory of loved ones and to all who have suffered this year. From Tom Varnum $50
Humphrey S. Williams $10
In memory of my dad, John Tine, and all deceased members of the Tine and Coco family. From Joyce Hamelin $50
William and Anne Quinn $25
In loving memory of Charles and Helen Dobeck. From Justine $25
Mildred Driscoll $25
My daughter told me she would like to buy a toy for a kid in need. She took it from her piggy bank to make someone smile. Audrey $30
Patricia McCarthy $100
In memory of Acel, Danny, and Nat. Rest in peace. From Patricia Hutchinson $100
Terri and Stephen Reddy $200
In memory of Lance Cpl. Micheal E. Geary, fallen Dec. 8, 2010, Afghanistan. From William Manning $50
In memory of Pfc. John W. McGuire, Fallen Feb. 3, 1968, South Vietnam. From William Manning $50
Londonderry Self Storage $1,000
Derry Pizza & Restaurant Inc. $200
Joseph and Ann Nerden $50
We wish all our family and friends a happy and healthy holiday season. From Don and Pat Grassis $25
In loving memory of Doris Mack and all the deceased members of the Mack and DeSisto families. Gone but not forgotten. From Maureen DeSisto $25
In memory of our parents, grandparents, brother, cousins, neighbor, good friends and all we knew who have passed. Love, Donna and Bernie $25
In memory of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. James Albert Demers, who died of his wounds almost 50 years after coming to the rescue of his men who were trapped in an ambush in Vietnam. Rest in peace, brother. From John C. Doherty $50
In memory of U.S. Army Pfc. Evan William O'Neill, killed in action Sept. 29, 2003, at Shkin, Afghanistan, while saving the lives of 23 of his comrades and earning the Bronze Star with "V" device for heroism. America's best. From John C. Doherty $50
In memory of Gunnery Sgt. George P. KendallL, U.S. Marine Corps, and Spc. 4 Frank Doezema, U.S. Army, both killed in action at Hue, Republic of Vietnam, during the TET Offensive in February 1968, while saving lives of their comrades. Gone but never forgotten. From J. Doherty $100
In loving memory of my deceased parents, Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Beliveau, who always loved Christmas. Sincerely, Kevin and Denise Doyle $25
Merry Christmas to family and friends and best wishes to all for a better New Year $100
In memory of the Watterson and Hart Family. From Paul and Julianne Watterson $50
In loving memory of Doris, John, Steve and Laurie Radulski. Miss you and love you always. Sherry, Sheila and Keith $75
In lieu of Christmas cards: Merry Christmas and happy new year to my relatives, friends and neighbors. From Betty Marggraf $50
In loving memory of my parents, Gordon and Marian Taylor, my husband, George W. Arvanitis, my grandson Nicholas Arvanitis, and my best friend Maureen Imielkowski. From Linda Taylor Arvanitis $100
Anonymous $100
In memory of family and friends. From Louise A. Small $50
Grace and Domenic La Rosa $25
Patricia St. Laurent $100
To GNC thanks for our blessings. From Bill and Anne Marie Galant $150
In loving memory of our parents, Salvatore and Orazia Pappalardo, Alfred and Mary Fichera, and our brother Joe Pappalardo and his wife, Lucille. We love you and we miss you. Love, Fred and Margie $30
Thomas and Lucille Ferentino $50
In memory of our beloved Aunt Glorida and Uncle Arthur, from their nieces, nephews and family $50
In memory of our beloved parents, Joseph and Alice Indoccio. From their children, grandchildren and family $50
In loving memory of the deceased members of the Yannalfo and Scalese families. From Judith Scalese $25
In memory of Mr. and Mrs. James and Katherine Fitzpatrick. From Jameson Fitzpatrick $100
Merry Christmas, Ken. From Patricia Hamilton $50
Stay safe, wear a mask. From Bea Caruso $100
Merry Christmas. From Lily $100
Today's total: $9,565
Grand total: $60,699