Happy holidays from John and Jeanine Gagliardi $25

In loving memory of my twin daughter Denise M. Dufresne. Love you always, Dad, and twin sister Dawn $50

Merry Christmas from the Lyons family $200

Donated in fond memories of Nana and Pa and Mam and Bamp, by Bruce and Marcia Gagne $200 

In memory of Les Haskell from wife Peggy and family. We miss you $25

For the safe return of all military men and women serving and protecting our country. Staff Sgt. Charles J. Occhipinti III $25

In loving memory of my husband of 43 years and my hero, Raymond A. Philbrick Jr. From Glo. $50

Merry Christmas. From Rose M. Duchesne $50

Merry Christmas. From Barbara and Edward Rostosky $25

Joseph B. Lehmann $100

Deborah A. Halleran $100

In loving memory of my husband, Terry McGuire, and Grandson Timothy. From Jackie McGuire $30

Ronda Ziner and Charlie Perkins $100

In loving memory of the Bencivenga and Pappalardo families. From Al and Josie Bencivenga $20

Happy holidays. From Amelia Capone $20

In memory of loved ones. From Ruth O'Donnell $50

In loving memory of Albert and Irene Alartosky, Cheryl Makepeace, Kay Alartosky, Mary Greene and Helen Matuk. Forever in our hearts. From Rick and Judy Greene $25

St. Jude, watch over our family and thank you for favors. P&G. From Judy Greene $10

In memory of my parents and grandparents. From Janice Lynch $50

Today's total: $1,155

Grand total: $23,607

