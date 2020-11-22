The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund
Happy trails, Tia. Until we meet again. XOX, Grandma and Grandpa Bagnall $100
In loving memory of Mom and Dad Legare, Mom and Dad Paul, Brother John and Uncle George. Merry Christmas. From Dee and Charlie Paul $100
In memory of Joyce Holzman. From Helen Darlington $35
Merry Christmas $5
Happy holiday season. From members of the Christian Fellowship Church of the Merrimack Valley $100
From Helen Chapell $25
In memory of Sam Moschetto, forever loved and missed. From your wife, children and grandchildren $25
Today's total: $390