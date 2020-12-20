The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund
In loving memory of Dennis Collins $50
In loving memory of Thomas P. Driscoll, from his wife, Barbara, and family. Merry heavenly Christmas $50
In memory of our parents, Steve and Agnes, Elfriede and Warren, family and friends. Merry Christmas to all. From Ed and Peggy $100
In loving memory of 1st Sgt. Tim J. Luke. From the Sweeney family $50
Merry Christmas, stay healthy $200
Anonymous $100
In memory of Jack and Cecile Timony $100
Twenty-third anniversary, John M. Corliss, Nov. 9, 1927 to Dec. 17, 1997. Remembering you is easy, we do it every day, missing you is a heartache, that never goes away. "Our candles will burn on Christmas Eve." Sadly missed by wife Margie, family and friends $50
In memory of Francis D. O'Leary from his beloved family $100
We are thankful to be new members of this wonderful community. From the McKeever family $150
In memory of Ferman and Barbara Geyer $50
Wishing everyone a healthy and peaceful holiday season and new year $500
Anonymous $50
Helping those in need because we are all in this together $50
In loving memory of Joseph F. and Marguerite Gaudette, Charles J. Tremblay, and Alan Thomson, from Jim and MaryLou $150
In memory of my friend, Officer John F. Lundy Jr. $25
In memory of Eddie Burke $25
In memory of John and Grace Mulligan $100
In loving memory of Antonio Rizza, whom we lost on Dec. 8. You are forever missed my your wife, Maria Franca Rizza, your children, Maria R. Baca and Joseph Rizza, and their families. Buon Natale. From Maria Franca (Scimonello) Rizza $50
Merry Christmas $200
Merry Christmas to my 90 nieces and nephews, and a special first Christmas to Eli and Gabriel. Love, Aunty $5
Merry Christmas to my wonderful grandchildren, Timothy, Madeleine, Carly, Shanna, Lauryn and Lucas, and a special first Christmas to my Great Grandson Jackson John. Love you all. Love, Nana $5
In loving memory of my brother Bern, sister-in-law Mary Conway, nieces Coleen, Sandra and Donna, and nephew Scott. Love, Margie and Aunty $5
Today's total: $2,165
Grand total: $27,697