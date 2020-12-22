The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund
Anonymous $25
Merry Christmas and happy holidays $50
Merry Christmas. Wishing all a very happy and healthy new year. From, Diane $50
Merry Christmas, F. and J. "Bibbity Bobbity Boo," it's almost 2021, woo hoo. Love you lots, B. $500
Merry Christmas to family and friends. In loving memory of John and Ann Damon. We love and miss you so much. Joanne and Mark, Maria and Mark, Crystal, Patrick, John and Lucy $50
Merry Christmas to all. From the Bolduc family $25
To help brighten the holidays for families in Haverhill $100
In loving memory of Dodo Miskell Boutin, our brightest star in the sky. Love always, Leo and the kids $50
Anonymous $200
Anonymous $50
In memory of Grumpy. Love, Dillon and Luke $25
In memory of Johnny, a husband and father. Love, Nancy, Carolyn and Suzie $25
Merry Christmas from the Hearst family $250
Wishing everyone a safe and happy new year. From Mike, Lisa and Chris $100
In memory of Alan Rogers $25
In memory of Claire Dewault. From Walter Fitzpatrick $25
In memory of the Fitzpatrick and Menghini families. From Later, Jim, Rhonda, Ryan, Mark, Heather and Emma $100
Best wishes for a merry Christmas. From M. Holland $300
Remembering our great grandparents Alfons and Teresa Pilat, our aunt Patricia Ferris, our cousin Sandra Hardgrove and her husband, Bill. From Emily, Becca, and Sam Wall; Matthew and Nicholas Ferrara; Maddoc, Lilly and and Lexi Pilat $35
To thank St. Therese for blessings received. From J.C.P. $22
In loving memory of our loved ones and friends, and in honor of our mom Sandra Baxley, brother Keith and our loving relative Rita Gardner, from Ed and Laurie Amaral and Marie Zboya $20
In loving memory of my beloved sister, Diane Lovallo. I miss you so much. From Phyllis and Will $50
In remembrance of Hank and Mary Woelfel, may you enjoy peace, love and good health during this holiday season and throughout 2021. From T., T., R., C. and L. $100
In memory of James and Rita Dolan $100
In loving memory of Joey Pauta and Debbie Suliveras, from Mom and Dad, Sandy and Joe Pauta, and William Suliveras and family $100
In loving memory of Saleem. Love, Barbara $30
May your holidays be blessed with the same gifts we are so fortunate to have in our life -- love, health, faith and family. God bless you. From Tom and Joyce Flanagan $100
In loving memory of Fred, Antoinette and Phyllis. Always in our hearts. Miss you. From, Joe Forseze $100
Thinking of all the brave people who help others manage their health, schooling and daily challenges $200
Remembering Deborah and Steven Murphy with much love. Deb was an amazing sister, daughter, mother and friend, and has been reunited with her son Steven Jr. We love and miss them both dearly. Wishing joy, peace and love to all in their memory $25
Remembering the best Grammy and Grampy ever. You made Christmas so special every year. We always loved decorating the tree together and being at your house with you. We miss you so much. Love, Olivia and Aiden and Shanni, Tyler and Katelyn, too. XOXO $25
This donation is made in remembrance of Donald and Rosemary Foss. They donated faithfully each year in memory of our loved ones gone before us. This donation today is in memory of them - the best parents ever. We love and miss you so very much $50
In memory of my daughter Didi and my wife, Midge $100
Andrew E. Rouse $25
Holy Family Hospital Medical Staff Association $500
Merry Christmas. From Martie and Steve Samuelson $25
In loving memory of my mom, Annie Roszak, brothers Lenny and Donald, their wives Paula and Carol. Not a day goes by that you are not missed. Love, Gloria $200
In loving memory of Diane and Cathy. From Susan and Terry $50
In memory of Albertine and Lorraine. From Denis and Cheryl Goguen $400
Merry Christmas. From Linda and Ronald D'arcangelo $25
In memory of my husband, Paul, my sister Joyce, and Ma and Dad. Love Pat Goodrich $100
In memory of our parents, Janina and Louis Plonowski, our grandparents Aniela and Wojiech Fortuna (Babcia and Dzadziu), Aunt Felicia Rogalski and Uncle Albin Fortuna. Thank you all so much. From Susan and Karen $25
In memory of Peter and Nellie Ackarey. From their family $25
Merry Christmas from Longmeadow Ladies Circle $50
In loving memory of Nana and Papa Pierce. From Kevin, Becky and Patrick $50
In loving memory of Fred Nasser. Merry Christmas in heaven. We miss you every day. Love, your family $50
Merry Christmas $50
Anonymous $100
In loving memory of Joseph Norton. From Brenda Maurais $25
Today's total: $4,707
Grand total: $32,839