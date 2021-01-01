The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund.
In memory of my husband, Brian Feeney. Merry Christmas. From Sandi $100
In memory of Sara and Aveda Arzoonian, Mary and Mike Kentopian, Agnes Williiman, Peggy Wilson. From Frances $100
In memory of Mary and Frank Rapaglia, Mary (Sis) Tingley, Robbie Caputi, Theresa and Tony Scaglione, Johnny Leeman. From Frances $100
In loving memory of all our family and friends. Wally and Kathy $100
Christmas blessings to all. From Carol Ann Carella $100
For favor received. M.C. $25
Merry Christmas and may God bless all. From Cote and Foster Contracting $100
In loving memory of my parents, Jim and Annie Fennessy, and my sister, Geraldine Fennessy Muldoon. From Barbara $100
So that all children may feel the love and joy of Christmas, including mine. Lisa, Danny, Robyn, John, Jessica, Bryan, Nick Carissa, Tyler, Bonnie Dilan, Caleb, Matthew, Caden, Arianna, Emma, Joshua, Natalie and Elizabeth. All my love, Carol $100
In memory of Edmund and Doris Hajjar. From Eddie $75
Happy holidays. Alan and Lynne Gorrie $100
In memory of loved ones. From Priscilla and Arthur Awley $50
Allen and Phylis Eastman $50
In memory of Bernie and Dan Lynch. From Milly and family $50
In loving memory of Peggy Brady Martin. From Jan $25
In memory of our colleagues and friends: Barbara, Nancy, Bev, Anne and Jesus. From the James F. Hennessey School Retired Teachers $25
In memory of our colleagues and friends: Barbara, Nancy, Bev, Anne, and Jesus. From the James F. Hennessey School Retired Teachers $175
Thank you Mr. and Mrs. Glen Blackden, Mr. and Mrs. James Scott Sr., Mr. and Mrs. Frank Borjeson and James C. Scott Jr. From Beverly Scott $50
In memory of Deanna Joncas. From Roy and Sylvia $25
Merry Christmas. From Grandma's "8QTPIZ" $25
In honor of "The Crew." From Jean $25
Merry Christmas. From the Poirier family $1,000
Happy holidays. From Integration Partners $500
In memory of Pops. Love, M., J.R., M., C. and H. $50
In honor of Helena and Michael's new daughter, our granddaughter, Beatrice Noel Davis. Born Dec. 14, 2020. Pat Jardine and Jack Davis $25
For the need at Christmas. From Warren Bristol $100
In memory of Ma and Dad Henderson, Ma and Dad Grant, Aunts Margaret, Victoria, Sadie, Janette, and Bonnie. From Bob and Jo Henderson $25
From the Grandchildren of A.C. $10
Anonymous $150
In memory of my brothers, Steve and Dick. From Gerry and Bob Murphy $25
Wishes to everyone for a healthy and happy 2021. The Robie family $100
Merry Christmas and a happy, healthy, safe new year. From Joanne Fournier $100
Happy holidays and a safe and happy new year. From the Damico family $25
In memory of the deceased members of the Small and Sheridan families. From Patrick L. Small $50
I wish my family and my friends a wonderful Christmas. I love my cat, Bob. I have cousins and my coworkers at Edgewood and I love you. From Laurel $25
In loving memory of Gerhard and Thomas Schnellinger. We miss you so much. Dagmar and Andrew $50
Greater Lawrence Kiwanis Club $200
To a happy and healthy 2021. From the Party Connection $25
In loving memory of Maryellen McGhee Loeschner. Peace for all. From Lorraine and Earl $50
John's Oil Co. $100
In loving memory of my beloved husband, Richard Bazarian, and my parents, Geno and Ann Pelosi. Miss all of you everyday. From Charlene $50
To the doctors, nurses and staff at Dana Farber, Branch Street, Methuen. Thank you and merry Christmas. Margaret, May 11, 1946 $200
May the new year bring better times for all. From Carolyn Bergkuist $100
In memory of Devin, from all those who love her $100
Gilbert M. Caster $1,000
Merry Christmas. From John and Carol $100
In loving memory of my loving husband, Joe Winning. You are missed so much. Love, Gail $50
Happy holidays. From David and Nancy $25
Remembering loved ones. From Doris $35
In loving memory of Shirley A. Hall. From Fred $100
In memory of Simone C. McGregor and Alexander E. McGregor (Mac). From Allie, Jeanne, Amy, Jake and Patrick $50
Merry Christmas and a happy new year. From Owen and Stella Justin $50
In loving memory of Bob and Alta Young and Elizabeth Wilson. From David and Janice $100
In loving memory of James A. Gallagher. You are so deeply missed. Sally and family $100
In loving memory of my husband, Nicholas Sarto. From wife Louise $25
Wishing everyone a safe and happy 2021. The staff at Nichols Funeral Home $100
Anonymous $25
In loving memory of the Foucault, Comeau and DesMaris families. Always in my thoughts. Love, Dorothy Foucault $50
In loving memory of my wonderful husband, Robert Foucault. Always in my thoughts and heart. Love, Dorothy Foucault $100
In loving memory of Slim Kannheiser this Christmas season. From your wife, Sandi, and family, Debbie, Mike, Amanda and Jake $50
Anonymous $25
In loving memory of my husband, Jim, my parents Bill and Elsie Taylor; and sister, Shirley Taylor Fountain. From Joan Manning $100
Merry Christmas. From June Shannehan $250
Today's total: $6,895
Grand total: $67,594