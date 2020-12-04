The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund

Anonymous $100

Mom always donated, even when she was down to her last $10. So this year, the first year we are all back together, I am donating $10 from each of us - Trish, Mike, Pam, John, Lisa and Tracey - in Mom's memory. Merry Christmas, everyone $60

Happy Holidays. Marty and Paul $50

Merry Christmas. Anonymous $25

Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year. Vinnie and Arthur $100

Anonymous $50

Anonymous $50

Anonymous $50

In memory of John, Phyllis and Elaine. Still missing you $500

Today's total: $985

Grand total: $8,957

