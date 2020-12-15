The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund
Happy holidays. From Carol and Alan LeBovidge $500
Merry Christmas. From Leslie and Rick $100
In honor of all our postal workers. Stay safe out there. From Kathy and Daniel Cote $100
In loving memory of wonderful grandparents, Christine and Walter Ryan, and Charlotte and Joe Webber. You are forever missed. Love, the Webbers $100
Merry Christmas to all our friends and family. From Teckla and Doug $100
In loving memory of Helen and Tom Wefers and Tom Wefers Jr. From Joan $100
In loving memory of Anne B. Davis and Altane Kanellos. Form Paul, Maria, Dave, Rachel, Jack, Matthew, Josie, Nick, Meg, Cam, Chris, Brittany and Emmett $50
The Dillman family $100
In loving memory of Rev. Louis Gerard Comtois and Dr. and Mrs. Matthew S. Venti. Each one was a source of inspiration to others through example. Let us always remember their good deeds. From Margo Schelling $50
In loving memory of my father, Edward Schelling, who taught me to be the handyman that I am today. Also, in loving memory of my brother, Eddie. From Roger Schelling $50
In loving memory of my beloved parents, Dolores and Paul Comtois. They were the best spiritual role models for their seven children. Also, in memory of my sister Pauline Poole, who was the best sister one could ever ask for. From Marguerite Schelling $50
Anonymous $200
Anonymous $50
Diana B. Fay $300
Barbara T. Fogg and Joy Fogg-Reynolds $75
Today's total: $1,925
Grand total: $20,677