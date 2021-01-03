The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund.
Merry Christmas $50
In memory of our dear grandson, James Patrick McCann. Merry Christmas. Love, Grandmother and Grandfather $25
Merry Christmas in heaven to our sweet angel, Patrick James McCann. Love, Mother and Father $25
In memory of my dear godchild, Jennifer McCann-Black. Merry Christmas in heaven. Love, Uncle Tim $25
In memory of our devoted and beautiful granddaughter, Jennifer McCann-Black. We miss you every day. Love, Grandmother and Grampy $25
In loving memory of Mum and Dad, Rita and James McCann. Love, Bernard, Sheila and family $25
In loving memory of the Curran Family: Ma, Papa, Helen, Willie, Mary, Eddie and Patty. Merry Christmas. Love, Carmen and Sheila $25
Store collections and Santa Fund canisters $339.75
Today's total: $539.75
Grand total: $88,551