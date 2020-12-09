The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund
Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy 2021 $250
Merry Christmas from Libby and Drew Murphy $100
In memory of Ignatius R.J. Piscitello, gone 21 Christmases, remembered every day. From Suzanne, Mary, Tom, Isabel and Sam $100
Anonymous $25
In memory of our beloved sister, Adele Saab. We miss you. Ramon and Nancy $50
In loving memory of Mildred and Wally Strauten. From Jean $100
In loving memory of Dad, Silvio P. Uliano Jr. Love always, Dora and John $30
In memory of Alfred and Rita Candini and Arthur and Evelyn Raymond. Love, Jack and Alice $50
In loving memory of my husband, Dick, and parents, Katherine and Harry Smith. From Dorothy $25
Peace, joy and health this Christmas season. Mary and Bob Cody $125
In loving memory of George and Sadie Delaney. From Tom $100
Merry Christmas to all, and Happy New Year. Bob and Joyce $30
Merry Christmas from the Harringtons $75
Thank you, St. Jude, for prayers answered. MAF $25
In memory of my loving husband, Allan Furneaux. You are missed so much. Love, Marie $25
Hampshire Road Self Storage $100
Merry Christmas. From Demers Plate Glass $300
Merry Christmas from Santa's B team: Tiger, Patches, Itty Bitty, Bad Twin, Whitey, Goldie Boy, Penny, Terror, Jessie, Freda, Ute, Alpha, Blackies 1/2/3, Clippy, Longy, Little Splat, Other, M, Cynthia, Bad Momma, Little Girl, Freddie and Spotty $200
In loving memory of Albert and David Burokas. Gone but not forgotten $15
Donation gift for a Fabulously Fun UA team $100
Today's total: $1,825
Grand total: $11,577