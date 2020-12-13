The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund
Happy Holidays from the Morasse family $20
In loving memory of my Mom and Dad, Theresa and Joseph Turcotte $30
In memory of my husband, Gene Domers. Love you always and miss you. Love, Jo $25
In memory of my loving wife, Bobbie, from Beanie $100
Thomas J. Perlino $15
In memory of family and friends who have passed to another level. From Ellie Kimball $25
My previous husband, Tony, you will always be in my heart, in my thoughts and my prayers. From Linda Petteruti $100
Remembering the spirit of Christmas and memories of Anthony and Lucille Bonanno. From daughter and family $50
In honor of Mr. and Mrs. Ted Murphy, Garrison Golf and Bradford Country Club. The Maccario family $75
Happy holidays $50
From the family of Stuart MacIntire $100
For Mackenzie, our angel in Heaven, Merry Christmas. Love, Nanna and Pepere $50
Remembering our loved ones no longer with us. To our loved ones we can't be with this year, stay safe, Queenan family $50
Merry Christmas to all from Dawn and Mike Gilmore $100
In memory of Susan Harrison $25
Anonymous $100
Anonymous $50
Today's total: $965
Grand total: $18,752