The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund

Merry Christmas. From Carol and Pete Bashkoian $150

Donald F. Forte $25

Frontiero Law Office, P.C. $50

In loving memory of William C. Santos and Theresa Naffah. Love, Dee $20

In loving memory of Beatrice M. Cox, William D. Cox, Joseph L. Cox and Paula M. Cox. Anonymous $100

In loving memory of our mother. She devoted her life to raising her children alone. From her children. $40

In honor of Judy Morris. We still miss you. From Deborah E. Washington $50

Today's total: $435

Grand total: $1030

