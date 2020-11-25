The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund
Merry Christmas. From Carol and Pete Bashkoian $150
Donald F. Forte $25
Frontiero Law Office, P.C. $50
In loving memory of William C. Santos and Theresa Naffah. Love, Dee $20
In loving memory of Beatrice M. Cox, William D. Cox, Joseph L. Cox and Paula M. Cox. Anonymous $100
In loving memory of our mother. She devoted her life to raising her children alone. From her children. $40
In honor of Judy Morris. We still miss you. From Deborah E. Washington $50
Today's total: $435
Grand total: $1030