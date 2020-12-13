The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund
Raytheon Company $500
In loving memory of Francis J. MacDonald, from his family. From Nina and Paul MacDonald $100
May the love and peace of the holy family be with you all. From Charlie and Joan Rimas $50
In loving memory of our brother Arthur Thibault, who we lost due to the coronavirus. Our Christmas this year will not be the same without you. We think of you every day. From Al and Fran Naffah $50
In loving memory of Mom and Dad (Memere and Pepere), Arthur and Flo Thibault. As the years go by, we miss you more every day. From Al and Fran Naffah $100
From the four-legged mayor of Bradford. In Memory of Mr. B. $25
In memory of the deceased members of the Hurley, Hall, Batts, Reusch, Shanahan, Nelson and Duchenin families, and in memory of dear friends Marie Izzi, Alice Burnham, Mr. and Mrs. Donald C. Freemen and deceased neighbors of Haseltine Street $50
Pray the rosary for world peace. Anonymous $25
Merry Christmas from the Birdsalls $50
To give thanks for our wonderful family and in loving memory of those that have passed on. From David and Beverly Hasty $25
Maria and Donald Baribeau $500
In loving memory for deceased members of the Beliveau/Matthes, Letourneau/Terrio and Soucy families. With love, Linda, Mike, Amy and Kim $50
Anonymous $25
In memory of loved ones, Dick and Carol Portors $100
Merry Christmas $50
Anonymous $100
With holiday love in memory of Jen, from Bernie, Jean, Chris, Matt and Michael $50
Happy holidays from Teagan and Adeline, Derry N.H. $25
In loving memory of all those we have lost $150
Anonymous $250
Anonymous $100
Anonymous $100
Merry Christmas from Mark and Cindy Lanza $50
Today's total: $2,545
Grand total: $17,787