The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund
In memory of Jacob Eyssi, sadly missed by family. From Elaine Eyssi $50
Wishing all a safe and happy holiday season, Lynn and Steve Greenlay-Bucuzzo $100
In memory of my friend Sheila Batal. You are missed beyond words. I miss our talks and laughs. You are forever in my heart. Love ya', Sylvia Theberge $15
In memory of my dad, Charlie. Dad, I miss you so much. My heart is still sore. Not a day goes by I don't think of you. Enjoy your first Christmas in heaven, say hi to Wendy for me. I will forever miss you here. I love you, dad. From Sylvia Theberge $15
In memory of my parents, Fred and Rita. We miss you so much. Bless all those away from home $15
In memory of our daughter, Wendy. Holidays still not the same, and you are missed so much. It gets harder and harder. Merry Christmas to you, and this year, you have Grampy with you. We love you. Pickle on Tree. From Mom, Dad and sisters $15
In memory of my husband, Bill. From Connie Denoncourt $100
In loving memory of Gerry and Bill Page, Sebastiano (Tom) Carta, Al and Millye Berman, Thomas (Tom) Carta Sr., George M. Poisson and Kevin Michael O'Shea. From Phil and Kathy Berman $144
To help the needy during this trying time. From Anne and Bob Nastasia $50
In loving memory of "Slip" and Elaine Madigan, Grace Sanborn and Anita Garrabedian. From Matt and Erin $50
In loving memory of Mom, Tina, Wendy and Tracy. Merry Christmas from Bob and Rita Hunt $50
In memory of Victor and Dorothy Guertin and Rick. Love, Maureen $150
In memory of Lucien and Eva Hamel and Lillian Couture. From Patricia Couture $25
Trinitarian Congregational Church $500
From my grandchildren to yours. Sophia, Ava, Keira, Nathan and Liam $100
Merry Christmas WBG. Love, Macy $25
In memory of Tom Abernathy, Tom Sr., Theresa, Rosemary and Charles McLaughlin and Connor Abernathy. Miss you all $25
In memory of the Flynn and Giarrusso families, from Peter and Nancy $50
In memory of Frank and Gertrude Holtham, and Howard and Mildred Brown $100
Today's total: $1,579
Grand total: $13,156