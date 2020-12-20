The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund
In loving memory of my husband, John M. Corliss, Nov. 9, 1927 to Dec. 17, 1997. Missing you always. Love, Margie $5
Merry Christmas $250
In loving memory of our parents. Merry Christmas and happy new year. Be safe and wear a mask. Love, Cary and Roberta McD $50
Wishing you all a merry Christmas and happy, safe and healthy new year. From Elaine and Brittney $100
In memory of Arthur D. Myers $50
In loving memory of my husband, John M. Thornton $100
Merry Christmas to all, in loving memory of Frank and Dorothy Dolan, Frank and Eileen O'Leary, and Oliver and Dorothy Mae Schrumpf. From Vinnie and Colleen Dolan $100
To Katherine, she has the Christmas spirit $25
God's love is like radiant diamonds bursting inside us we cannot contain. Praise Jesus, God of mercy, for all your blessings. Merry Christmas to all $50
In loving memory of my parents, Val and Richard Kosmeh $200
Priscilla Bartle $100
Merry Christmas and peace and good health in 2021. From Eleanor Kelley $20
In loving memory of Leo and Barbara Desrocher. From Sandra and John $25
In loving memory of John and Minnie McCormack. From Sandra and John $25
In memory of loved ones. B and C $50
Merry Christmas. From Jim and Karen $100
In loving memory of our parents, Alfio and Rose Petralia and Sebastiano Cultrera. Although you are gone, you are always in our prayers and never forgotten. From Phil and Carol Cultrera $100
Wishing you one beautiful moment after another throughout this special season. From Charles and Susan Souza $100
In memory of Margaret and Dick Haltmaier $100
In loving memory of our parents, grandparents, aunts and uncle, from the Lutz and Medwid family $50
Wishing all a happy and healthy 2021 $50
In honor of all who have gotten COVID-19 and all those who lost their lives to it. God bless all their families. May this small donation bring some joy to those who need it most. The Kuchar family $35
In memory of those we've loved and lost in the Marjerison and Haggerty families. From Tom and Jeri $100
Merry Christmas and season's greetings to all, especially this year. From the Svendsen family $50
Merry Christmas from Hermann and Jeannette Wuerdemann $25
Grateful for all the healthcare workers during this pandemic, God bless you all. From V.M. Vallante $10
In loving memory of deceased members of Lawrence High School, class of 1965. From V.M. Vallante $10
In loving memory of Clem Bergeron and Lindsey Marquis. From Gigi $10
In loving memory of Jerry and Jessica Miele and Frank Grinder. From Gigi $10
In loving memory of my parents and brother, Eugene, Lena and Pasquale Vallante, and all the deceased members of the Vallante and D'Agostino families. From Gigi $25
Today's total: $1,925
Grand total: $25,532