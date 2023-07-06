METHUEN—The State Ethics Commission has alleged that former Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon violated several laws prohibiting conflict of interest while he was serving as chief.
The Commission found reasonable cause for its allegations on May 18 and, having reached no settlement with Solomon's attorney on these matters, filed an order to show cause on June 30 that initiates an adjudicatory proceeding within 90 days. That proceeding has not yet been scheduled.
The Commission alleges in its order to show cause that Solomon, who has a bachelor's degree in accounting, made changes in a revised draft of a collective bargaining agreement in 2017 that increased his salary without notifying the mayor or city officials of the financial impact that it would have.
"The changes Solomon made to the Patrolman's collective bargaining agreement would result in an estimated pay increase for Solomon for fiscal year 2019 to over $375,000, an over 30% increase, or $90,000, from Solomon's fiscal year 2018 salary," the order states.
State law prohibits a municipal employee from participating "in a particular matter in which, to his knowledge, he has a financial interest," the Commission states.
Mayor James Jajuga told Solomon in 2018 that the city would not pay the increase. In addition, an arbitrator declared in 2022 that the superior officers' collective bargaining agreement that Solomon had worked on was invalid.
The Commission also alleges that Solomon "provided unwarranted benefits to five intermittent police officers" when he hired them full-time, without proof that they had completed required training and over four individuals who were available on a civil service list.
In addition, the Commission alleges that Solomon sent a forged training certificate and fabricated letter to Methuen's human resources director to allow a City Councilor, who was also working as a police officer, to continue to be paid.
"Solomon knew or had reason to know the certificate and letter were fabricated when he submitted them to the HR Director," the order states.
Solomon's attorney could not be reached for comment by press time.
