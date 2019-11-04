The House Committee on Ethics confirmed Monday it would extend its investigation of questions about Congresswoman Lori Trahan's campaign spending.
A statement issued by the committee's chairman, Democrat Ted Deutch of Florida, and the ranking member, Republican Kenny Marchant of Texas, noted that the extension "does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee."
Rather, "a referral or an extension" is simply an indication that the investigation is continuing.
The Committee on Ethics received a complaint about Trahan from the Office of Congressional Ethics on Sept. 18, according to Roll Call, a nonpartisan news outlet covering Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
The committee "has to publicly acknowledge the receipt of an OCE referral to further review a case after 45 days. The OCE can recommend dismissal of a case instead of further review," according to the publication.
That 45-day period expires this month, which is why the committee announced its intention to extend review of the case. Also in the statement Monday, the Committee on Ethics said it would "announce its course of action in this matter on or before Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019."
The original complaint to the Office of Congressional Ethics came from FACT — the Foundation for Accountability & Civic Trust.
The organization argued that Trahan unethically used her husband's money instead of her own to conduct a last-minute advertising blitz that won her the 3rd District seat by just 145 votes over Dan Koh, an Andover man who was one of nine candidates running in the Democratic primary for the seat held by former Congresswoman Niki Tsongas.
Last week, Trahan filed a five-page statement outlining her version of what happened in the waning days of the 2018 campaign. She admitted that her husband transferred $371,000 from his personal account to a joint checking account, and that that money was then transferred into Trahan's campaign account.
But Trahan said she and her husband had an agreement that all of their assets were considered joint assets.
Under federal election law, it is illegal for anyone, even a spouse, to donate more than $2,800 to a candidate during an election cycle.
Kendra Arnold, executive director of FACT, could not be reached for comment regarding the Committee on Ethics' announcement Monday.
In addition to the Ethics Committee investigation, the Federal Election Commission is also looking into Trahan's activities.
The Campaign Legal Center, a Washington, D.C.-based watchdog, filed a complaint with the Federal Elections Commission last spring, arguing Trahan didn’t have enough revenue and assets to cover the $300,000 in loans to her campaign, based on personal financial disclosures filed with the clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Trahan lashed out in a statement Monday afternoon, saying the review by the Ethics Committee "involves the same issues raised by a right-wing group formerly headed by Donald Trump's Acting Attorney General with a long history of attacking Democrats."
Trahan went on to repeat what she had said last week, that a "candidate may make unlimited contributions to her campaign from her ‘personal funds.’ In cases involving Jane Fonda and Bob Dole, the FEC has treated spouses’ funds as the candidates' 'personal funds' when the candidates had the right to manage and dispose of those same funds under state law.
"Representative Trahan had the right to manage and dispose of her husband David’s income under an agreement they entered into before they were married. When the FEC completes its review, we are confident it will find in Congresswoman Trahan’s favor. With the FEC currently lacking a quorum, we will fully cooperate with the Ethics Committee toward this same conclusion.”