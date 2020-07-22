'Even though it's scary to look at, it's not improper'

METHUEN — David O’Laughlin, the law enforcement expert hired for $5,000 by city officials to investigate the use of force during a notable traffic stop in Methuen, explained to The Eagle-Tribune how he came to exonerate the officer in question.
O’Laughlin is a director of training and use-of-force consultant for the Municipal Police Institute, a nonprofit that provides police training across the Commonwealth. Before that role, he was a police officer from 1975 to 2008 in Brookline, Massachusetts.
Despite a longstanding career in policing, O’Laughlin said, “I have no connection with the Methuen police.”
“I have no personal connection,” he said. “I consider myself an investigator with integrity. The outcome, one way or another (of this particular case), would not have affected me at all.”
O’Laughlin was hired after a 30-second video clip posted on social media — and harshly criticized by thousands of people — showed Lt. Ronald Valliere point a gun at a driver who had his hands in the air and, in that moment, was obeying commands to stay still.
Though the incident happened in the early morning hours of March 5, the recording was not shared on social media until early June, when nationwide unrest about police brutality erupted.
According to O’Laughlin, Methuen police Chief Joseph Solomon sought his opinion after an internal affairs investigation was prompted by the video on social media.
City councilors have expressed concern about the impartiality of the report, pointing to Solomon’s role in choosing the outside investigator.
A final report by O’Laughlin determines, in his opinion, that Valliere and other officers at the scene acted in line with Methuen Police Department policies; policies that are acceptable by state standards but need “more clarity and revision.”
"I take the Methuen Police Department policy and procedure, and I compare it to what the officer did," he said.
The opinion was based on body camera footage from an officer who arrived after the altercation, the widely shared video recorded from the passenger’s seat, and interviews with police who responded to the scene after Valliere called for backup, he said.
They are Officer Jeffrey McAndrews, Officer Joseph Alaimo, Detective Jose Santiago, Detective Tracey Noonan, Officer Alex Richmond and Officer Brady Abrams.
No driver arrest, complaint
The driver shown on video facing Valliere’s gun did not file a complaint against police, and therefore was not interviewed by O’Laughlin. Neither was the driver arrested and there is no police report of the incident, according to Solomon.
“I’m not conducting an investigation into what (the driver) says. I’m conducting an investigation into what police procedures were, what actually happened at the scene,” he said. “There’s no need for me to speak to (the driver) because everything he felt was made very clear on the video. To ask the same questions and get the same answers wouldn’t change my opinion.”
O’Laughlin believes, “for the media and public looking at this video, it’s difficult for you to see what’s happening from the law enforcement perspective.”
“Pointing a weapon is not uncommon,” he said of police. “Valliere has been 14 years in the gang unit. He has seen more than most of us will in our lifetime. (Officers) realize things happen quickly. We have to take into consideration that (the driver) could have used force against the police.”
Valliere made the stop while patrolling after a nearby gang-related shooting two hours earlier. The shooting was followed by a pursuit through neighboring communities that ended in Methuen, as well as fear of a retaliatory attack.
According to Valliere, the driver he later pointed his gun at attempted to pass his unmarked police cruiser on the wrong side of the road, and refused multiple commands to stop before backing up and reversing direction.
“I told the mayor (Neil Perry) and the chief of police that I’ve been doing this for a long time, maybe 12 years,” O’Laughlin said. “I have testified on behalf of police and against police. If I look at your matters, your videos, your reports, and I find your officer to be at fault, I’m going to tell you.”
Police report in question
When asked why an incident report nor a use of force report exist for the call, O’Laughlin said he asked the same thing of Valliere during an interview.
“He said, ‘I didn’t do a report because it’s not required,’” O’Laughlin said.
The Eagle-Tribune has requested a copy of the police log from that day, which Solomon said Tuesday would be provided. It was not obtained by press time for this article.
O’Laughlin added that in the wake of issuing his findings to Solomon, the chief updated part of the policy.
Where a prior version lacked specificity of when reports are required, the policy as of June 24 reads, “In the event it is necessary to point a firearm at a subject, officers shall note justification for the use of force within a use of force report.”
“I did bring it to (Solomon’s) attention that I felt that, in my opinion, a report should have been submitted regarding that,” O’Laughlin said. “But it was not, at the time of the incident, in their policies and procedures.”
The mayor said last week that he also has asked an auditor already working at the Police Department to review two items: the use of force policy and whether it should be modified.
O'Laughlin believes Valliere followed policy when presenting his gun, because it was positioned in what’s commonly referred to as the “ready-gun position” with his finger outside the trigger guard, not on it.
“Even though it’s scary to look at, it’s not improper,” he said. “It’s actually solid police procedure.”