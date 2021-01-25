Ex-councilor, 23, takes $70K post in mayor's office

METHUEN — The recent hiring of former City Councilor Ryan Hamilton to a $70,000-a-year job in the mayor's office is getting mixed reviews as some wonder if Mayor Neil Perry could have hired someone with more experience while others say Hamilton is the right person for the job.
Hamilton, 23, served a single term on the council from 2018-2020 before deciding not to run again and worked for Congresswoman Lori Trahan, D-Westford, as a staff assistant during her first and second successful campaigns for office.
During Tuesday night's City Council meeting, William Haneffant of West Ayer Street spoke out against the hire during the public comment portion of the meeting, saying, "We are paying over $70,000 for a person who just got out of college, who has no experience. We have a $70,000 intern. That's a waste of taxpayers' money."
Haneffant, like others, assumed Hamilton had graduated from college. Council Chairman Steve Saba said Hamilton recently told him that he had graduated.
Hamilton, reached by phone Friday, said he is still going to UMass-Lowell and expects to graduate in the spring, adding that he has one course to finish next semester. A UMass-Lowell spokeswoman confirmed that Hamilton is a senior.
Hamilton said the experience he had with Trahan and as a city councilor qualifies him for the job. He said he worked for Trahan for three years, mostly part-time except for the summer months when he was full-time.
Saba said in an interview Friday the city could have gotten a more experienced person for $70,000 a year.
"A municipal executive assistant fresh out of college?" he asked. "I don't believe he's doing a job worth $70,000 a year. If that's the case he (Mayor Perry) is wasting my taxpayer money. ... He should be in an entry-level job at an entry-level paycheck."
Perry, when asked about Hamilton's experience, said in a text message to The Eagle-Tribune that he is a "former city councilor, worked for Congresswoman Trahan, college degree."
When told about Hamilton's status at UMass-Lowell, Perry said, "He is not enrolled."
Neither Perry nor Hamilton would send Hamilton's resume to the Tribune. Hamilton said he was approached by Perry to see if he was interested in taking the job and "we came to an understanding."
Under the City Charter, Hamilton had to wait a year after the expiration of his council post before taking a salaried post with the city. He left the council at the start of 2020 and began working for the city on Jan. 11, 2021.
During Tuesday night's meeting, Saba asked Perry about the issue and Perry confirmed that Hamilton is being "paid as an executive assistant" making $70,000 a year.
Saba then asked if Perry "ever thought of hiring interns" to which the mayor replied, "I have and I do."
Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro said while Hamilton is a "nice young man" from a "good family in Methuen," the mayor never posted the job publicly "so the city could benefit from a competitive process to get the most qualified person ... especially at such a high salary."
Several other councilors interviewed Friday thought the decision to hire Hamilton was a good one.
"He's a nice kid," said Councilor Mike Simard. "He's smart, he's got some political experience working for Trahan and as a city councilor. It's a budgeted position. I don't think it was political — it was more a move of need in the mayor's office. Neil needs help. They are very short-handed. I think he'll do a great job."
Councilor Eunice Zeigler said the council doesn't have any say in who gets hired in the mayor's office, adding "It seems like a good hire to me."
She said she wasn't concerned about his age or the money he is getting paid.
"You pay for the level of service you are expecting," she said. "I assume it's going to be a robust workload and we'll see a lot of ideas come out of that position."
Councilor James McCarty, who is 28, also supported the choice of Hamilton.
"Ryan reached out to me, broke the news to me and I gave him my support," McCarty said, adding that as a former councilor Hamilton can "relate to what the City Council is going through. I can see myself working with him better than Tom Lussier."
Lussier, the husband of former mayor Sharon Pollard, held the position until the council defunded it last year. Most councilors objected to Lussier's hiring and were happy to see Hamilton instead. The council subsequently approved funding for the position at the request of the mayor.
"I see it as an upgrade as far as building the relationship between the mayor's office and the City Council," McCarty said. "That relationship has to improve, for the sake of the city."
Councilor Joel Faretra agreed, saying he was against the hiring of Lussier but was hopeful that Hamilton could do the job.
"As the council, we can't micromanage every department," he said. He added that if Hamilton "doesn't fulfill his duties, that's on the mayor. It's his job to pick his staff. I say give the kid a shot and see what he can do."
Councilor D.J. Beauregard said Hamilton is "more than qualified to serve in Mayor Perry's administration. He was an elected official in his own right and he worked for Congresswoman Trahan. I think the mayor made the right decision when he hired Ryan. From what I've seen, he has hit the ground running and I look forward to working with him."