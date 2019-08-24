PEABODY — A now-former security screener for the Transportation Security Administration at Logan Airport was ordered held without bail Friday on charges that he provided alcohol, marijuana and Juul vaping pods to two teenage girls in exchange for sexual acts.
Corey R. Chambers, 25, of 34 Hideaway Lane, Methuen, has pleaded not guilty to the charges, which stem from incidents last spring involving two girls, ages 14 and 15, in Peabody and Haverhill.
Chambers was arrested last Saturday at Logan Airport, where court records show he had worked as a TSA screener for a little more than a year — despite having been charged with sending a bomb threat to a local high school when he was a teenager. His attorney said he was fired as a result of his arrest last weekend.
“TSA holds its employees to the highest professional and ethical standards and has zero tolerance for illegal and immoral conduct,” TSA spokeswoman Lauren Sundquist said. “The individual no longer works for TSA.”
Prosecutors sought to keep Chambers in custody Friday.
“No conditions of release will adequately assure the safety of these girls, or, frankly, any girl,” prosecutor Heidi Sylvanowicz said during Friday’s hearing in Peabody District Court. “The only way to keep every girl in this commonwealth safe is to keep him in custody.”
Judge Carol-Ann Fraser granted the request for pretrial detention without bail, finding that Chambers poses “a serious danger” if released. Chambers will remain held without bail at Middleton Jail pending trial. Police in Haverhill and Peabody began investigating the allegations at the end of June, after the mother of one of the girls found alcohol in her bedroom.
The girls, in separate interviews with police detectives in Haverhill and Peabody, described how they contacted Chambers via Snapchat when they wanted alcohol, marijuana, or for one of the girls, Juul pods for her vaping device. Starting around the time of the April school vacation, the girls would slip out of their homes late at night to meet Chambers, including behind a school in Peabody and at a field in Haverhill.
Chambers would ask the girls for an escalating series of sexual acts, starting with letting him touch their breasts and buttocks over clothing to touching inside their clothing, asking them to show him parts of their bodies and send him photos, and in one instance, letting him place his fingers inside one of the girls, the basis for the rape count.
Sylvanowicz told the judge that when one girl failed to follow through with a photo he’d asked her to send, he called the other girl and instructed her to remind her friend of their agreement. Sylvanowicz also said that when police went to the Methuen home where Chambers lives with his parents and four of his siblings, his father and brother “chuckled” when the detectives asked them if Chambers has any girlfriend. “He has lots of girls, like friends with benefits,” police quoted the men as saying.
Sara Attarchi, Chambers’ attorney, urged the judge to release him, saying Chambers suffered from a mild form of cerebral palsy and cognitive issues, including learning and language perception disabilities.
Despite his limitations, “he’s built a professional career for himself in the security field, Attarchi told the judge.
Alluding to his history, including the bomb hoax case, Attarchi said “that’s conduct he hasn’t exhibited in years. He’s become a completely different person,” as Chambers nodded vigorously. “He’s been able to control himself.”
She offered to have him wear a GPS bracelet and be supervised by his parents under house arrest if the judge released him.
“We intend to fight these charges in court,” Attarchi said after the hearing. “The allegations are completely out of character for him.”
Chambers’ older brother, Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Chambers, submitted a letter of support for his brother, on official Army letterhead, also calling the allegations “very inconsistent of his moral character.”
“Corey has an unrivaled passion to serve and protect the United States of America,” his brother wrote. Chambers was first arraigned on the charges, which include one count of child rape, and multiple counts of indecent assault and battery, child enticement, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, on Monday.
In what she acknowledged on Friday as “an error,” Fraser had ordered both of the case files and a recording of the proceeding impounded in their entirety, after a prosecutor had initially requested that police reports containing the names of the two girls be sealed.
The district attorney’s office withdrew their request for impoundment on Friday after providing redacted copies of the police reports to the court.
Fraser, over the objections of Attarchi, also unsealed a series of reports related to Chambers’ prior offenses, including matters that occurred when he was a juvenile.
Among those was the bomb hoax case in January 2009, when Chambers, then 15, used a computer at Tufts University to send a bomb threat to the headmaster of Medford High School, where he was a student at the time. The case was later continued without a finding for nine months and then dismissed after he performed community service.
Chambers also had a history of exposing himself, once to a passing MBTA commuter rail train and the other time, in a Tufts library. More recently, in 2011, he was arrested on a domestic abuse charge after police say he elbowed a girlfriend in the face in front of witnesses; that case was later dismissed. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 10, but because child rape is outside the jurisdiction of the district court, the case is likely to be presented to a grand jury for indictment.