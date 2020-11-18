Exchange club donates to Lazarus House 

Board members of the Exchange Club of Lawrence and the Andovers present a symbolic check along with a packet of 25 Thanksgiving grocery gift cards valued at $3,100 recently to Lazarus House Ministries. From left are Exchange Club board member Frank Cann, Lazarus House Executive Director Jeff Hassel, Exchange Club board member and project coordinator Rick Blain and Exchange Club board member Al Pappalardo. The Lazarus House has traditionally given turkeys to the needy for Thanksgiving. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has been forced to shrink its corps of volunteers, making grocery gift cards a more manageable way to help people prepare for the holiday.