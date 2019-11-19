Exchange Club donates $1,500 to Lazarus House    

LAWRENCE — Students taking classes in the Lazarus House Culinary Program will benefit from a recent $1,500 gift from the Mission of Exchange, America's Service Club, also known as the Lawrence Exchange Club.
Students will master basic skills in kitchen management while also practicing preparation of restaurant-quality meals in the program, according to a statement.
In the classroom, they will learn the all-important principles of food safety as they prepare for the National ServSafe Food Manager Certification exam.
The skilled training, comprehensive case management, and paid internships Lazarus House offers will help these learners exit the treadmill of low pay and limited opportunities and find a new path, one distinguished by stability and hope, according to a statement.
Since the program's launch in 2014, 135 students have become fully trained and licensed food services professionals in one of 50-plus partnering establishments. Many have moved up the ranks to become managers and executive chefs. Several have launched small businesses and some graduates have returned as visiting instructors and powerful role models to current students.
The Mission of Exchange, America’s Service Club, strives to help build a healthy society by aiding America’s families and children. For more than 70 years, the Exchange Club of Lawrence has supported dozens of local organizations and community causes, according to the organization.
To learn more about Exchange, visit our website, www.ExchangeClubofLawrence.com