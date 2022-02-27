Public servants in all types of uniforms were at China Blossom Restaurant in North Andover Wednesday night.
They were there for the 60th Annual Local Heroes Awards, sponsored by the Exchange Club of Lawrence and the Andovers.
Firefighters and police officers from Andover, Lawrence and North Andover were honored along with Lawrence General Hospital’s EMT of the Year for their heroics and service to the communities.
Each department had one of its members honored.
This local chapter is part of the National Exchange Club, which has thousands of members across the country devoted to public service. For more information about the organization, please visit: exchangecluboflawrenceandtheandovers.or