METHUEN — The Methuen Exchange Club hosted its 25th annual recognition dinner Wednesday night to honor standout officials and businesses.
The Exchange Club is a volunteer group of 47 men and women who share core values of community service, patriotism and citizenship. Numerous politicians, city officials and School Department members are involved.
Officer Kenneth Pilz was awarded the club's Police Officer of the Year distinction for 2019. It was the second win of its kind for Pilz, who was recognized in 2017 for his response to a residential fire.
Pilz follows in the footsteps of his father, Richard Pilz, who was a Methuen police officer for over 30 years.
The Book of Golden Deeds award was given to the Eugene Voiland American Flag Program. Since 1994, the program has been responsible for distributing and maintaining flags across the city.
Donald Campbell, a former Exchange Club president, was this year's winner of the Veteran's Service Award. Campbell followed in his family's footsteps by serving in the armed forces. He was assigned as a planner at VII Corps headquarters in Germany to a force of 66,000 soldiers. Campbell retired with 21 years of service at the Pentagon and more than 25 medals and awards, including a Bronze Star.
The Irish Cottage was given the Proudly We Hail business award. It was accepted by owners Colie Ryan and his cousin James Kearney. Colie said in his speech the two of them are proud to fly the American flag at their business and be United States citizens by choice, if not by birth.
The Armano family earned the residential version of the Proudly We Hail award.
Michael and his wife, Joanne, have lived in the city and brought up four boys. The family comes from a continued legacy of police, firefighters and veterans. They cite that as their reason for flying the American flag at their home.