NORTH ANDOVER — Only a few weeks after organizing the Field of Honor display of nearly 350 American flags on the Old Center Common, the Exchange Club of Lawrence wasted no time in obtaining permission to stage an even bigger patriotic demonstration next year.
Monday evening, the Board of Selectmen unanimously approved the club's request to stage the second annual Field of Honor on the Common from May 30 through June 14, 2020.
The latter date is Flag Day. Rick Blain, coordinator of the display, said the club's goal is to put 500 flags on the Common.
Richard Vaillancourt, chairman of the Board of Selectmen, said the massive array of flags "may have been the most photographed event ever held in North Andover."
The first Field of Honor, which took place during the second week of June, was more than a large number of banners flying on the Common. Each of them was purchased in honor or in memory of someone who served or serves the community or the nation.
It will work the same way next year, with flags purchased and placed on the Common as tributes to those who have served. Blain and Sean Devan, president of the Exchange Club, told the selectmen they requested permission so early so they and others can promote the Field of Honor while this year's inaugural event is still "fresh in people's minds and hearts," Blain said.
The Exchange Club of Lawrence also serves Andover and North Andover and is part of the National Exchange Club. Devan pointed out that the organization is committed to community service, Americanism, helping young people and preventing child abuse.
For more information about the Exchange Club, visit exchangecluboflawrence.com or email Devan at sdevan16@gmail.com.