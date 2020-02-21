ANDOVER — They have saved lives, sometimes in the line of duty, other times when they were not on duty.
They are the police officers, firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians who serve Lawrence, Andover and North Andover. The Exchange Club of Lawrence and the Andovers will be honoring several of these first responders who have been singled out for special recognition by their departments.
The celebration will take place Wednesday at the Doubletree Andover Hotel in Andover, starting at 6 p.m.
Andover's Firefighter of the Year is Deputy Chief Kyle Murphy. He was off duty and playing in a men's basketball league game at West Elementary School the night of Jan. 2 when another player suffered a heart attack and collapsed on the court. Murphy performed CPR and used a defibrillator to bring him back to life.
The other first responders who will be honored Wednesday evening are:
Andover Police Department: Officers Joseph Magliozzi and Justin Murray.
Lawrence General Hospital: Emergency medical technicians Tracy Caldwell, Robert Powers, Dave Roberts, Nikki Tran, Andrew Marcotte and Robert Watson; and paramedics Jeffrey Condon, Jonathan Dyer, Lillian Hampton, Paije Massey and Bryan Sullivan.
Lawrence Fire Department: Acting Lt. Eric Humphrey and firefighters Wilson Ventura and Peter Humphrey.
Lawrence Police Department: Detectives Angel Lopez and Charles Saindon.
North Andover Fire Department: Firefighters/emergency medical technicians Corey Pramas and Nicholas Martone.
North Andover Police Department: Officer Julie Nigro.
"Their dedication and their concern for others know no bounds," Rick Blain, a longtime member and leader of the Exchange Club, said of the first responders.
While the police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics being honored are the guests of the Exchange Club, the public is invited for a ticket price of $35. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Sharon Birchall, event chairwoman, at 978-609-6883 or ladysb57@aol.com.
The Exchange Club of Lawrence and the Andovers is a chapter of the national service organization, whose missions include community service, Americanism, youth and the prevention of child abuse.