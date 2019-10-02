LAWRENCE — Local developer and pizza magnate Sal Lupoli got a little help from taxpayers Tuesday night when the City Council approved a tax incentive plan for his latest project, The Pavilion at Riverwalk.
The 8-0 vote paves the way for Lupoli to get financing for the project, which has already started, according to Gerri-Lynn Darcy, senior vice president for the Lupoli Companies.
"This is the last piece," Darcy said. "He (Lupoli) started in 2003 with one building, now he owns the entire block, and he is completing that."
City Councilor David Abdoo said Lupoli took a chance on Lawrence, now the city is returning the favor.
“For 17 years Mr. Lupoli has been dreaming and investing in the city of Lawrence," he said. "For 17 years, Lawrence has taken a chance on Mr. Lupoli, and neither has faltered. Sal Lupoli has fulfilled every commitment, created hundred of jobs for Lawrencians, resurrected millions of square feet of empty mill space, and has added significant tax dollars to the city’s revenue.”
The way the tax-increment financing, or TIF, works, Lupoli will pay 10 percent of the increased value of the property in the first year, with payments going up by 10 percent a year until the final year of the 10-year agreement, when he will be paying taxes on the full value.
Lupoli has received TIFs in the past on prior sections of his Riverwalk development, located along a roughly one-mile stretch of Merrimack Street, along the south bank of the Merrimack River.
Lupoli could not be reached for comment.
City Council President Jeovanny Rodriguez estimated that the city would lose out on about $200,000 in tax revenue as a result of the deal.
"Throughout the years, people have said TIFs are a bad investment," he noted. "But we use them because they will benefit the community in general. It's a long-term investment in the city, and will bring stability to our economy."
He agreed with Abdoo that Lupoli, now the single highest taxpayer in the city, has been good for Lawrence.
"The Lupoli company has proven they are here to stay and will be creating jobs," he said. "Why not support something like that? It is always a concern to cut taxes, but as an elected official we need to balance what is a good investment for the city, but how to increase tax revenue in the future."
Abdoo stressed that the project is one of the biggest and most ambitious of Lupoli's to date, with $150 million in economic development proposal for the historic Wood Mill and the empty parking lot behind it.
"These two City Council approvals (on the TIFs) will facilitate the construction of 272 loft-style apartments, 50,000-square-feet of commercial space on six floors, and a 130-car underground parking garage for the residents and commercial operators," he said.
"In a new structure to be built along the river, Lupoli proposes a 77,000-square-foot development of retail, restaurant, and commercial space to include an 18,000-square-foot conference and event facility, as well as a desperately needed 1,200-car parking garage topped off with a rooftop regulation turf field for football, soccer, lacrosse and track.
"This is an investment unseen in the history of modern Lawrence. It is a proposal that will complete the redevelopment of this mega block of Merrimack Street.
City Councilor Estella Reyes was absent for the vote, which is why it was 8-0.
Darcy said the turf field, located on top of the parking garage, will be used by city teams as well as private leagues, for a fee. She said balls will be kept from going off the roof deck through the use of huge nets on tall stanchions.
"This is a game-changer for the entire region," she said. "It will bring in new jobs, as well as new jobs for construction.
Construction is already underway at 282 and 250 Merrimack St., she said.
"This project is the first phase of the next chapter of transformation at Riverwalk," she said. Lupoli "now owns the entire block north of Merrimack Street from North Andover to Union Street and he has committed more than 17 years and millions of dollars to this section of the city. Sal believes that Lawrence has much more to offer and he is making an impact on the region adding hundreds of new construction jobs in the short-term to activate the riverfront with amenity-rich projects."