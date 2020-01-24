NEWTON, N.H. — Puzzle Lane sits nuzzled in trees right off Route 108, about a half a mile from Haverhill. If you aren’t keeping an eye out for the inconspicuous road, you might drive right past it without even realizing it is there.
“Low-key, condensed, concealed — it’s off the beaten path,” said owner and real estate developer Coleman McDonough.
But just beyond the thick wall of trees lies Southern New Hampshire Industrial Park, a 280-acre corporate development which is home to dozens of high profile companies.
And if McDonough's plans for the land come to fruition, it could house quite a few more.
Notable businesses currently located on the lot include Halo Maritime Defense Systems, Interstate Rigging, Arubacat Cat Furniture, Empower Martial Arts and Quintana Supply.
Well-known German puzzle manufacturer Ravensburger’s United States facility has long been located on Puzzle Lane. McDonough said he purchased the property from them about 15 years ago.
“I went up and knocked on the door and said, ‘Hey, do you want to sell this?’ And they said, ‘Yeah,'” McDonough recalled. “They asked, ‘What are you going to do with it?’ and I said 'We’re going to develop it.'”
McDonough said he knew then that he wanted “to put Newton on the map.”
Thomas Kaeppeler, the president of Ravensburger North America, said the company was actually looking to sell the land surrounding Puzzle Lane when McDonough came knocking.
"The land was completely undeveloped, just woods," Kaeppeler said.
He added that at night, many Newton residents would take advantage of the wilderness surrounding Ravensburger to go hunting.
"You would step out of the office and see people in camouflage stepping out of their pick-up trucks and you could hear shots ringing out, which was strange as a European," Kaeppeler, who is originally from Ravensburg, Germany, said.
Kaeppeler said that the landscape changed pretty dramatically once McDonough took over.
"Within six months, all of a sudden, an office building went up in the middle of 200 acres," he said.
McDonough said he hired his Plaistow-based construction company, C.P. McDonough Construction Corp. to turn Ravensburger’s driveway into a road and start erecting buildings. Since then, the development has grown to include 13 buildings with more under construction, said McDonough. When the lot is fully developed, he said, there will be more than a million square feet of space.
“As fast as we put buildings up, people have been moving into them,” the developer said, noting that there are no vacancies on the lot.
The next addition to the development is a 30,000 square foot building that McDonough said Ravensburger, Interstate Rigging and Halo are considering expanding into.
On a Tuesday in mid-January, the future building looks like nothing more than a muddy lot crawling with construction vehicles and a 150-by-200 foot concrete foundation.
“But in two months, this will be a 30,000-square-foot commercial property,” McDonough said pointing towards the muddy beginnings of a warehouse.
Steve Kirwan, the director of supply chain at HALO, said that the company is looking forward to potentially expanding into this new building, and also to further expansion of the industrial park.
"We've enjoyed the quiet, but we are in favor of expansion of the park," Kirwan said.
This future building will be one of the finishing touches to phase one of McDonough’s three-phase plan to develop the park. He said he expects phase two, which includes building more roads, to begin in the next few months.
However, the project has hit a snag with a town zoning ordinance, according to selectman and planning board member Larry Foot.
McDonough has gone before the planning board requesting a waiver, similar to one he received about eight years ago, to reduce the buffer zone between a new building and the property line from 200 to 50 feet. So far McDonough's request has been denied.
Foot said he supports McDonough's plan, which would produce new tax revenue for the town. According to town records, the property currently brings in about $300,000 in taxes.
McDonough says that revenue could jump significantly if he's allowed to develop the land according to his plans.
"It is definitely good to attract revenue, but it is also good to protect residents as well," Foot said, noting that the more revenue the town brings in, the more of a tax break residents get.
McDonough wrote a warrant article which, if passed, would force the town to allow him to build with a 50-foot buffer. He collected enough signatures to put the warrant on the ballot in March.
McDonough said he believes the development is great for the town because it brings in tax revenue without utilizing most town resources.
"We don't use the dump. We have Waste Management and Casella come in,” he said. “We don't use the Fire Department. We don't put one kid in school."
Kaeppeler said he thinks the development has been great not only for residents, but for Ravensburger.
"I think Coleman has done an awesome job of developing all of this," he said. "We love having neighbors and other companies around us."
Kirwan noted that he likes the inconspicuousness of the park, the fact that most drivers coming down Route 108 don't notice the development.
"I think what he is trying to do there is a perfect feel for the area," he said. "There is some light industrial work, but he tries to keep it like a backyard feel."