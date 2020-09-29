LAWRENCE — Detectives were watching Sunday afternoon as the driver of a gray Kia Forte circled the block of Myrtle and Alma streets twice. The driver appeared not to know the area well, driving slowly, according to police.
"Periodically the brake lights would turn on as she traveled through Myrtle Street passing multiple side streets," wrote Detective Aaron Blanco in his report.
A bicyclist then rode up to the driver's side door of the Kia and a "hand to hand" drug sale was seen by police, according to the report.
A passenger in the Kia, Shawn Maher, 38, of Nashua, New Hampshire, later told detectives he'd paid the bicyclist $150 for 6 grams of fentanyl, a manmade opioid, police said. Maher and the Kia driver, Corinna Cartier, 49, also of Nashua, New Hampshire, were both arrested Sunday afternoon on drug charges.
Detectives assigned to the city's Street Narcotics Enforcement and Gang Units were out on extra patrols all weekend, which resulted in numerous arrests as well as checks on 29 gang hangouts and crime hot spots.
Areas checked included Brook and Springfield streets along with several housing projects, police said.
Detectives in the units responded to disturbance calls, made motor vehicle stops and issued five citations, according to reports.
Blanco, in his report, wrote of the narcotics unit's mission in the city.
"The initiative is to conduct and curb the city's quality of life issues, ranging from illegal drug sale, prostitution and individual at-large with outstanding warrant arrests utilizing stationary and mobile surveillance," he wrote.
Just after 1 p.m., Blanco and other detectives were in the Myrtle and Alma streets area on patrol due to recent complaints about illegal drug sales, he said.
Also, early Sunday afternoon, detectives were on Erving Avenue when a black Nissan Altima captured their attention.
The driver parked on Chardon Street and a front-seat passenger got out of the car, walked across the street and got into the passenger's side of a parked blue Honda Accord, according to a report by Detective Zachary Taylor.
The passenger then got out of the Honda and got back in the Altima.
"At this time I believed a street-level drug transaction had taken place," Taylor wrote.
Detectives stopped the car on Lebanon Street just before White Street. A glass "crack pipe" was on the driver's side floorboard, Taylor wrote.
Jason Knight, 37, of Wakefield, Massachusetts, who police say was in possession of crack cocaine, and the driver, Carlos Martinez, 43, of 366 Mt. Vernon St., Lawrence, were both arrested and charged with illegal narcotics offenses, police said.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.